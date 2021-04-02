Health care officials this week urged Americans to continue to wear masks in public and avoid mass gatherings and high-risk settings to avoid a fresh spike in COVID cases as vaccination efforts build.
The warning comes as cases rise again in Arizona and Gila County and quick on the heels of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order lifting most remaining restrictions.
Gov. Ducey last week lifted capacity limits on potentially high-risk settings like restaurants, gyms, bars and gatherings of more than 50 people. He also banned local ordinances requiring people to wear masks, except in public transportation and public buildings.
The order does not prevent schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks on campus. Payson schools Monday reminded students and staff masks were still required while on school grounds.
Businesses can also still require workers and customers to wear masks.
Several cities — including Tucson and Flagstaff — have vowed to maintain existing mask mandates for the public — setting up a potential legal standoff between the state and local governments.
However, the Arizona Legislature is also advancing HB2770 which would exempt businesses from any local or state restrictions on their operations during the pandemic, including mask mandates. On Tuesday, lawmakers also made wearing a mask in the House and Senate optional on a straight party-line vote.
In lifting restrictions, the governor cited the success of the state’s vaccination program, which so far has given at least one shot to 29% of the population. Some 17% of the population is fully vaccinated. In neighboring New Mexico, 38% have gotten one dose including 23% who are fully vaccinated.
In Gila County, the average daily number of new cases has risen 38% from two weeks ago — roughly six per day. Fortunately, the hospital utilization remains low and the number of deaths has dropped from about two per day in February to one every five days in the past two weeks.
Gila County’s still considered at “high risk” for infection — with a daily average infection rate of 11 per 100,000.
Some 20,000 Gila County residents — about 36% of the eligible population — have gotten at least one shot. About 13% are fully vaccinated. Recent studies have shown that the Moderna vaccine prevents about 90% of all infections after the second shot and dramatically reduces the risk of death or hospitalization in the handful of people who get infected despite getting the shot. Even the first shot provides roughly 80% protection against any infection and sharply reduces serious illness, according to the CDC.
Gila County has inoculated a larger share of its population than almost any other county in the state. Arizona’s in roughly the middle of the pack when it comes to the share of the population vaccinated nationally.
However, health experts warn the pandemic won’t be controlled until between 70% and 90% of people get their shots — roughly four times the current levels.
Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday urged states to leave restrictions in place until at least 60% of the population has been vaccinated and implored people to continue to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings, which have driven the pandemic in the past.
She said that watching the surge in travel, the decline in mask wearing and the lifting of state restrictions has given her a sense of “impending doom” about another lethal surge in the pandemic.
The nation has “so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared. I’m asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends,” she said at a White House briefing on Monday.
Nationally, new cases have risen 16% as a daily average in the past two weeks, reversing a sustained decline from the peak of the pandemic in January. That adds up to about 63,000 new cases a day and 1,000 deaths.
Health experts worry about relaxing precautions in the face of the spread of new, more contagious, potentially more lethal variants. Several of those variants have already been detected circulating in Arizona. The B.1.1.7. variant is at least 50% more contagious and that overwhelmed hospitals in England. It is already the dominant strain in Florida.
Mass vaccination efforts continue to gain steam, with the national daily pace up to 2.7 million.
The U.S. suffered the highest death toll and among the highest infection rates in the world. However, the vaccine rollout has set the pace for the rest of the world — with roughly twice as large a share of the population vaccinated so far compared to Europe. The Trump administration invested billions in speeding up vaccine development and negotiated contracts to guarantee more than enough doses to vaccine the entire population. The Biden administration has dramatically sped up the pace of the vaccination effort, with billions of dollars promised to speed up efforts further.
Many developing countries can’t get doses and have barely started vaccinating. This means the virus will continue to circulate globally and develop new, potentially more deadly variants for the foreseeable future. Health officials say this underscores the need to vaccinate up to 90% of the U.S. population. Early studies suggest that the existing vaccines also provide considerable protection against the new, more easily spread, more lethal strains.
As the U.S. vaccination campaign accelerates, the federal government predicts that 70% of eligible adults could get vaccinated by June 16, with enough doses to vaccinate 90% by July 24.
In Gila County, anyone older than 18 can make an appointment to get the shot.
Misinformation about the vaccine has spread widely on the internet — prompting perhaps 30% of Americans to say they don’t plan to get the vaccine. Far more Republicans than Democrats are expressing skepticism about the vaccine.
So far studies have shown almost no serious side effects among people who have taken the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Most people in Gila County have had the Moderna, two-shot vaccine. Many people report sore arms, headaches, fatigue, even fever or body aches for a day or two. No hospitalizations have been reported.
The CDC reports that about 3 out of a million people who get the vaccine have an allergic reaction to the shot, which has prompted several hospitalizations. Despite the millions of doses administered, no deaths have been conclusively linked to the vaccine. By contrast, the virus has killed nearly 550,000 deaths from COVID – roughly 1-2% of those who have tested positive.
The most recent research suggests the vaccine not only prevents disease — but prevents even asymptomatic infections — which means the shot will stop people from passing the virus along, even if they’re not sick.
As a result, the CDC now says people who have been vaccinated can safely mingle with small groups of people who are also vaccinated without wearing masks. However, the CDC continues to urge that as long as vaccination rates remain low people should continue to wear masks in public and avoid events that bring large numbers of people together – like concerts, sporting events, crowded bars and restaurants and other potentially high-risk settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!