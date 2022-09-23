Arizona has once again bombed when it comes to support for public education.
Arizona is the fourth worse state in which to be a teacher, according to a survey of education statistics gathered by Wallet Hub.
Arizona remains in the educational cellar, despite a record state budget surplus, a three-year legislative effort to boost teacher salaries by 21% and years of futile lobbying by educational groups.
Arizona’s rating among the 50 states included:
• 49th for student-teacher ratio.
• 48th for quality of the school system
• 47th for public school spending per student
• 44th for teacher salaries (adjusted for cost of living)
• 33rd for existence of a digital learning plan.
• 26th for average starting teachers’ salary (adjusted for cost of living).
• 23rd for the 10-year change in teacher salaries.
The bleak findings could help account for Arizona’s worsening teacher shortage. This year schools statewide started the year with thousands of unfilled teacher slots.
The legislature has reacted to the teacher shortage by waiving most of the teacher experience and training requirements for at least the first three years. Teachers can get into the classroom on alternative or emergency credentials for at least three years while they finish college and other training.
In addition, many schools have a lot of teachers teaching outside of their normal field of expertise — even if they have a teaching credential.
Moreover, lawmakers this year expanded the state’s private school and home school voucher program, providing “empowerment scholarships” to almost any student in the state. Public school education advocates had objected to the expansion, which effectively overturns the results of a ballot measure approved several years ago that repealed a previous expansion.
They worry that the expansion will increase the number of students in schools with no oversight and teachers without formal training.
Arizona is hardly alone when it comes to a teacher shortage — as older teachers retire in increasing numbers while the young students in the teacher training pipeline dwindle. The pandemic supercharged the trend.
A recent national survey by EdWeek Research Center and Merrimack College concluded that 54% of teachers said they were likely to leave the profession in the next two years. Fewer than half said they felt respected as professionals by the public — compared to 77% in response to the same question in 2011.
“Teachers face myriad issues, including wage degradation, said Christopher Eienken, a professor of education at Seaton Hall University. Teachers’ wages grew by just $29 when adjusted for inflation between 1996 and 2021 — compared to $45 for other college graduates in the same period. Teachers in low-salary states like Arizona make about 35% less than other college-educated people, he concluded.
The panel of experts cited in the Wallet Hub study said teachers also complain about the polarized, politicized attacks on the schools, which have become embroiled in the nation’s bitter culture wars.
That’s already playing out in Arizona — with Republican Superintendent of Education Tom Horne in a recent Payson appearance suggesting that a primary problem in education remains efforts by teachers to indoctrinate children through “social and emotional learning” and “critical race theory.”
“They should make sure they offer competitive salaries and focus on providing better working conditions with a supportive school environment. We also need to find ways to increase the respect and prestige of the teaching profession,” said Gema Zamarro, at the University of Arkansas.
Previous Wallet Hub studies have ranked Arizona 37th nationally when it comes to the educational level of the workforce, based on high school graduation rates and college attendance rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!