Arizona urban areas continue to grow like monsoon weeds.
Rural Apache, Navajo and Gila counties — not so much.
Arizona’s becoming increasingly urban and racially diverse, leaving many rural areas to stagnate, according to the recently released community level U.S. Census figures.
In Arizona, population growth slowed markedly since 2010. The Census Bureau expected to find 7.4 million residents. Instead, they counted about 7.2 million.
That’s still an 11% increase, compared to a national increase of just 7.4%. However, it’s also the state’s second lowest growth rate in its history.
The lower-than-expected count will likely cost the state hundreds of millions in federal funding over the next decade.
Nonetheless, Phoenix grew faster than any other major city in the country — passing Philadelphia to become the fifth largest. Phoenix added 160,000 residents — an 11% gain. Valley suburbs like Buckeye and Goodyear grew 80%.
But Navajo County’s population remained essentially unchanged — along with Apache and Gila County. The other Arizona counties with zero growth included La Paz and Cochise.
The contrast reflected national trends — with big cities and their suburbs growing rapidly — and rural areas mostly losing population. Fewer than half of the nation’s 3,143 counties gained population in the last decade — compared to four-fifths of metro areas. The share of Americans living in metro areas rose from 85% to 89%.
In the short term, the release of the community-level census data will set off a national battle over the redistricting of legislative, congressional and local seats — with Republicans and Democrats already locked in bitter partisan disputes.
Navajo County last week appointed members of a citizen’s advisory committee to recommend new district lines for the five county supervisor seats. The appointments included May Gilene Begay, Sadie Lister, Ryan Stuart, Rick Fernau and Cline Lee Griggs. The committee will face the complicated task of drawing boundary lines between the reservation dominated north and the demographically distinct areas of south county.
The north is solidly Democratic — and has the largest share of the population. The south is solidly Republican, with slower population growth.
Gila County is in a similar position — with a Republican north end dominated by Payson and a Democratic south end, with heavily Democratic Globe and the San Carlos Apache Reservation. The population balance has been slowly shifting to the north, but overall the county hasn’t grown in a decade. The county has put out a call for volunteers to serve on its redistricting committee, with dividing up the population among three supervisorial districts — which will determine the balance of power between the north and south county.
Statewide, the voter-established Independent Redistricting Commission will draw boundary lines for state House and Senate districts. Republicans and Democrats have already been struggling over the composition of the commission that will draw up the maps. The membership at this point slants Republican. However, the growth of increasingly diverse Tucson, Phoenix and its suburbs could challenge the long Republican dominance of the legislature by the time the redistricting smoke clears.
All those efforts will cope with the widening disparity between the booming urban areas in the state and the sprawling rural areas — which have hardly grown at all in the past decade.
Overall, Arizona’s among the fastest growing states in the union — but for the first time in decades, the state didn’t gain enough population to pick up another congressional seat.
The population mix and distribution did change, however — which will have a big impact on state politics, economics and clout in the coming decade. Whites now comprise just under half of the 7 million residents, despite claims that the COVID-plagued census significantly under-counted Hispanic and Native American residents.
Consider some of the statewide figures:
• Arizona now has 1.5 million Hispanic adults — up 25% in the past decade.
• Arizona also added 780,000 black, Asian and Native American residents.
• However, the number of white adults declined slightly — dropping to 3.5 million.
