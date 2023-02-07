PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food.

Payson would lose $2.3 million in revenues if the measure becomes law – which is about half the cost of the town’s fire department. That amounts to about 16% of its current sales tax receipts. Almost all that loss stems from the tax on food.

