Arizona’s heading into another year with a growing teacher shortage.
New laws taking effect this year will likely make the problem worse, thanks to stagnant salaries, the shift of hundreds of millions of dollars into private school tuition subsidies, low enrollment in teacher training programs and new laws on what teachers can say in the classroom.
Payson’s actually faring much better than many districts. At this point, the district has few unfilled teaching spots and a relative handful of teachers relying on emergency or alternative credentials. The district has more teachers who are teaching outside their specializations — but fewer than in many other districts.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said the district currently has nine teachers with a non-traditional certification and four long-term substitutes in the classroom — roughly 10% of the teaching positions.
“Any position that is filled with a person who is non-traditionally certified or in as a long-term substitute is open,” she added.
However, the situation statewide remains dire, according to the Arizona Education Association.
Perhaps that’s in part because Arizona ranks 48th nationally when it comes to conditions for teachers, according to the latest survey by Wallet Hub. https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-teachers/7159.
“Teaching can be a profoundly rewarding career, considering the critical role educators play in shaping young minds. Unfortunately, many teachers find themselves overworked and underpaid. Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree, and teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the Every Student Succeeds Act demands growth in student performance. On top of all that, teachers have to deal with the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the high amount of learning loss that it has caused over the last two years,” concluded the survey.
Arizona had amongst the lowest salaries, largest class sizes, lowest per-student spending, worst-rated school systems, fewest teachers in training and highest teacher turnover rates in the nation, according to the survey.
Five years ago, the legislature added enough money to boost teacher salaries by an average of 20%. However, even three years of rising teacher salaries left Arizona far behind the rest of the nation — with average salaries about 40% lower than the average.
Since then, lawmakers have addressed the shortage mostly by lifting teacher training and credentialing requirements and lifting the limits on taxpayer payments to cover private school tuition and home schooling costs.
Most of the private school voucher money has gone to wealthy families in high-wealth school districts who were already sending their kids to private schools.
This year lawmakers also increased funding for the Arizona Teacher Academy, which can largely cover the cost of getting a degree and a teaching credential at Northern Arizona University. The program also can forgive student loans for people who get a teaching credential at Arizona universities and community colleges. . Federal COVID relief money has also helped district’s provide teacher bonuses and hire aides, tutors and intervention specialists to take some of the load off teachers.
In the meantime, the teacher shortage has worsened — driven in part by a wave of retirements in the wake of the pandemic.
Some 55% of educators say they’re thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned, according to a new National Education Association (NEA) survey — up from 37% in August.
The pandemic added a lot of stress and frustration to an already worsening problem.
“This is a five-alarm crisis,” said NEA President Becky Pringle. “If we’re serious about getting every child the support they need to thrive, our elected leaders across the nation need to address this crisis now.”
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says the number of educators in the nation has dropped by 600,000 since 2020 to about 10 million. Currently, only about half of the teaching positions coming open are getting filled, according to the federal job openings and labor turnover study.
The NEA survey found that 75% of teachers say they’ve had to fill in for colleagues or take on other duties due to the shortage. Some 90% of teachers say they’ve suffered at least some degree of burnout on the job.
The Arizona Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) says the problem’s getting worse here.
The survey showed schools statewide started the 2022-23 school year with 9,600 open teaching positions. A month into the school year, 27% of those positions remained unfilled. Districts filled 42% of those with teachers training or credentialing. Districts filled another 800 positions with long-term substitutes. All those numbers set new, all-time records.
Education Forward Arizona, an education advocacy group in a White Paper on the teacher shortage, concluded, “what’s missing is a concentrated effort to improve working conditions and raise teacher pay to the national median over the long-term. What’s also missing is a focus on ensuring that we are fully preparing and supporting new teachers, which could improve both student achievement and teacher retention. Lowering the bar to get more people in front of classrooms might meet a short-term-need, but doesn’t pay off in the long-run.”
Numerous studies have documented the long-term benefits students and society reaps from highly effective teachers.
The nation is already suffering the effects of years of neglect of its K-12 system, with growing inequality between high wealth and low-wealth school districts — and a deepening class divide based on family education history.
The National Center for Education Statistics reports that the number of students graduating from colleges with degrees in education fell from 176,307 in 1970-71 to just 85,058 in 2019-20.
The Economic Policy Institute concluded that teacher salaries have not been keeping up with the salaries of other college graduates. In 1979, teachers made about 23% less than other college graduates. By 2021, they were making 33% less.
Numerous international studies have shown that higher teacher salaries and prestige translate directly into higher student scores, graduation rates and professional success.
One RAND Corporation summary of multiple studies found that the quality of the teacher in the classroom has more impact on student success than any other factor in education, with the exception of family education and background.
Another study by Harvard researchers tracked 2.5 million students over 20 years from a large urban school district from fourth grade into adulthood. The study compared the students of highly rated teachers with poorly rated teachers and found a lasting difference in student success.
The study found that replacing a highly effective teacher with a teacher ranked in the bottom 5% would generate a lifetime earnings increase of more than $250,000 in the average classroom per year.
