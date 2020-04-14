Amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Corporation Commission continues to alert investors to be on guard against an expected surge of fraudulent investment schemes.
“In these extraordinary times, the health and welfare of all must be our foremost concern, and that includes our financial health. The primary focus of the Securities Division remains on the protection of Arizona investors,” said ACC Chairman Bob Burns.
The ACC expects fraudulent investment schemes may surface because of the ongoing pandemic. The concern is that scammers will target investors, capitalizing on recent developments in the economy and preying on concerns about the volatile securities market. With that in mind, investors must remain vigilant to protect themselves.
In particular, the Arizona Corporation Commission’s Securities Division is warning investors to be on the lookout for investments specifically tied to the threat of COVID-19 coronavirus. Bad actors can be expected to develop schemes that falsely claim to raise capital for companies manufacturing surgical masks and gowns, producing ventilators and other medical equipment, distributing preventative pharmaceuticals, or manufacturing vaccines and miracle cures. The schemes often appear legitimate because they draw upon current news, medical reports and social and political developments.
Scammers might seek to take advantage of concerns with the volatility in the securities markets to promote “safe” investments with “guaranteed returns” including investments tied to gold, silver and other commodities; oil and gas; and real estate. Also, investors could expect to see “get rich quick” schemes that tout fast, guaranteed returns that can pay for rent, utilities or other expenses. These schemes typically target retirees and senior citizens, falsely claiming they can quickly and safely recoup any losses to their retirement portfolios. The Commission’s Securities Division suggests investors stay clear of any investment that sounds too good to be true.
Investors need to verify the promoter’s licenses and registration with the commission’s investigator on duty by telephone at 602-542-0662, toll free in Arizona at 1-866-VERIFY-9 (837-4399) or by email at SecuritiesDiv@azcc.gov. The corporation commission’s investor education website has helpful information on wise investing and fraud prevention at www.azcc.gov/azinvestor.
Investment fraud prevention tips
The ACC’s Securities Division offers the following guidance:
• Ask questions and research the investment, the company and the person offering it. Investors should always ask if the salesperson, the company and the investment itself are registered by a regulator. The investigator can confirm this information on duty at the corporation commission’s Securities Division. Also, investors can check the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database and FINRA’s BrokerCheck. Avoid doing business with anyone who is not authorized to sell securities.
• Beware of miracle cures. Scientists and medical professionals have yet to discover a medical breakthrough or have developed a vaccine or means to cure COVID-19. Not surprisingly, the vaccines being sold by online pharmacies are not real. You should not send money or make payments over the telephone to anyone claiming they can prevent COVID-19, have a vaccine or other preventive medicine.
• Anyone who demands prepayment will almost certainly steal your money. Don’t give out or verify any personal information. Government officials already have your information. No federal or state government agency will call you and ask for personal information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!