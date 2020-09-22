The Arizona Department of Transportation opened an additional comment period for the revised 2021-2025 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program Friday, Sept. 18. The opportunity to comment continues through Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The plan is available for review and comment at azdot.gov/tentative5year. Comments can be submitted via an online form at azdot.gov/tentative5year, by email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov and by phone at 855-712-8530.
Earlier this year, ADOT conducted its traditional process for the annual update to the Five-Year Program and held a public comment period and two public hearings.
The 2021-2025 Five-Year Program was to be approved by the board during its June meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated impacts on transportation, the board requested more time to obtain the most recent data from the stay-at-home period to evaluate the impact on the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund and how that could affect the Five-Year Program.
The Oct. 16 ADOT board meeting includes a public hearing, then the board is expected to vote on the 2021-2025 Five-Year Program Oct. 27. All board meetings are open to the public and are available online at aztransportationboard.gov.
The Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program allocates funding for statewide preservation, modernization and expansion projects. It provides an annual update to ADOT’s lineup of all statewide projects, including both highway and airport components, and must be fiscally constrained. The plan was not available to review for this story at press time.
Is there anything for Gila County, e.g., for the unsafe 260 2-lane corridor in S.V., or relief for the 87/260 choke point?
