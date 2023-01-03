Prop 211 sign

A sign in favor of Proposition 211, which voters passed overwhelmingly in November. The law requiring new transparency in the sources of funding for political campaigns, is being hailed as a model for other states by advocates and criticized as a threat to free speech by opponents.

 Samantha Chow/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation.

“Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret spending, but Proposition 211 puts Arizona at the forefront of securing voters’ right to know … and Proposition 211 is a model for other states to follow,” said Patrick Llewellyn, director of state campaign finance at the Campaign Legal Center.

