The U.S. Air Force wants to lower the altitudes at which it can conduct training flights and deploy incendiaries (chaff and flares). The deadline for public comment on the request is Friday, June 3.
The public comment is part of the USAF draft Environmental Impact Statement for the requested changes. The details of the request and proposed alternatives are at arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com.
The request, if approved, would allow the USAF to fly lower in the airspace above Payson, the Rim Country, Globe-Miami and the Pinal Mountains, firing aerial flares and making supersonic flights.
The airspace over the area is referred to as the Jackal region.
Four alternative changes are proposed. The Gila County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter endorsing alternative 1 — no action or changes, maintaining the present “subsonic floor.”
To submit written comments, go to arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com/comments.
The reason given for the requested changes: the existing arrangements were made decades ago for pilot training with aircraft no longer in use. There have been minimal improvements over time to support changes to Air Force aircrafts, training requirements and missions in response to modern day threats to national security. The existing arrangements have limited capacity to support low-altitude and supersonic operations, which are essential skills for fighter pilots.
To successfully avoid threats, fighter pilots must have nearly automatic muscle reactions during aerial combat. This can only be accomplished by realistic, repetitive training in airspace of a size that can support multiple aircraft simultaneously, with floors that allow for low-altitude operations, and that allow for supersonic speed at lower altitudes and use of defensive countermeasures — commonly known as chaff and flares, which are used to avoid detection of attack by an enemy.
Current
Times of use — 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday by NOTAM (Notices to Airmen); Intermittent weekends by NOTAM
Flight levels — Jackal Low: 100 feet AGL (Above Ground Level) to 11,000 feet MSL (Mean Sea Level) or 3,000 feet AGL (whichever is higher)
Jackal MOA (area of operation): Jackal Low: 100 feet AGL to 11,000 feet MSL or 3,000 feet AGL (whichever is higher)
Jackal MOA: 11,000 feet MSL or 3,000 feet AGL (whichever is higher) to FL180
Chaff/Flare Authorization (minimum release altitude) — both allowed at 3,000 feet AGL
Supersonic Authorization — 30,000 feet MSL
Proposed
Times of use — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. M-F, other times by NOTAM
Flight levels –
Alternative 2 — Jackal Low: 100 feet AGL to 500 feet AGL; Jackal MOA: 500 feet AGL to FL180; ATCAA (Air Space Area) raised to FL510 by default
Alternative 3 — Jackal Low: removed; Jackal MOA: 100 feet ACL to FL180; ATCAA raised to FL510 by default
Alternative 4 – Jackal Low: 100 feet AGL to 500 feet AGL; Jackal MOA: 500 feet AGL to FL180; ATCAA raised to FL180 by default
Chaff/Flare Authorization (minimum release altitude) — 2,000 feet AGL minimum release; Supersonic Authorization — Alt. 2 — 5,000 feet AGL; Alt. 3 – 10,000 feet AGL
The aim of the changes include:
• Optimize airspace managed by the Air Force. Air Force aircrews cannot modify another service’s airspace or rely on its availability to accomplish daily requirements.
• Optimize designated airspaces within a reasonable distance from bases
• Adjust the altitudes in areas of USAF training flights to support low-altitude training and supersonic operations at lower altitude
• Increase variety of terrain overflown during low-altitude training to improve training realism
• Adjust the published times of use to better align with how they are used
To submit written comments about the USAF proposed changes, go to arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com.
The information for this article is from arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com and a recent Gila County Board of Supervisors meeting.
