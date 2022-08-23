At the request of Mary Springer, Gila County finance director, the Board of Supervisors Aug. 15 canceled the county’s contract for “Newspaper of Record” with The Arizona Silverbelt and awarded it to the Payson Roundup.

The Arizona Silverbelt was awarded the “Newspaper of Record” contract for annual printing, advertising and publishing on June 7, 2022. It charged the county $2.50 per column inch.

