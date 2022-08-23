At the request of Mary Springer, Gila County finance director, the Board of Supervisors Aug. 15 canceled the county’s contract for “Newspaper of Record” with The Arizona Silverbelt and awarded it to the Payson Roundup.
The Arizona Silverbelt was awarded the “Newspaper of Record” contract for annual printing, advertising and publishing on June 7, 2022. It charged the county $2.50 per column inch.
Springer told the BOS, because The Arizona Silverbelt failed to publish required documents in the newspaper of record in the past and the failure resulted in a decrease in revenue and additional work on the part of county staff, she contacted the editor, Mike Caywood, to explain the importance of ensuring publications are printed as requested by county staff to ensure compliance with local, state and federal requirements.
“Unfortunately, the situation of not publishing required notifications occurred again which has left staff with no confidence in the Silverbelt being able to ensure publications will be printed as required,” she explained.
She said the staff requests cancellation of the contract with The Arizona Silverbelt, and contract with the Payson Roundup for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Springer, writing to Caywood, said, “As the official newspaper of the County, it is imperative that requests for publications for public notifications be published as requested. Many of the publications are required by law and failure to publish as prescribed by law has negative impacts to revenue and the County’s ability to serve the public.
“Unfortunately, a public notice that was delivered to your publication (in a) timely (manner) by Gila County staff failed to publish as requested causing undue burden on staff to reschedule public hearings as not to miss the grant submission deadline.
“This instance is not the first occurrence as discussed with you prior to submittal of your bid.
“Gila County must rely on your staff to ensure that publication of notices are published as promised and unfortunately, we have lost confidence in the Silverbelt’s ability to perform. I am therefore exercising the cancellation clause of contract effective 8/15/2022.”
Springer then asked the BOS to approve a contract award for FY 2022-23 to the Payson Roundup for annual newspaper advertising.
She explained, “Arizona Revised Statutes states, ‘The board shall contract annually for all advertising, publications, and printing required to be done or made by all departments of county government.’ Since the contract with The Arizona Silverbelt was canceled it is necessary to select a newspaper of record that meets the statutory requirements for circulation within the County. The Payson Roundup meets the requirements and has agreed to contract with the County at their bid price of $8 per column inch.”
