The Arizona Department of Economic Security announced it will take over administration of the Gila County Child Support Program.
The program is currently being operated by the Gila County Attorney’s Office and will transition to the DES Division of Child Support Services beginning Nov. 9.
“We welcome the opportunity to serve families in Gila County as we do for all other counties in Arizona,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “We’re grateful for the support from our Gila County partners to ensure there will be no disruption to families throughout this transition.”
Approximately 1,100 cases will be transferred. DES currently manages 151,300 cases throughout the state.
Current Gila County clients with an email address and phone number have received emails, texts and a mailed notice from the division informing them of this change. DCSS offers services, such as various payment methods, including online, phone, select retail locations, and mail, as well as the Arizona Child Support Portal.
The portal also contains information regarding payment history and case status, the ability to update contact information and correspond with customer service.
The new DES Gila County child support office is at 605 S. 7th St., Globe, AZ 85501, and will follow the same virtual service model of DES offices. This location will have a document drop box where clients can securely submit documents in addition to the services clients can access virtually at des.az.gov/dcss.
For more information, visit des.az.gov/dcss.
