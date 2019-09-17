Kathy Hoffman, Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction, joined the national campaign making September Suicide Prevention Month in state schools.
Hoffman issued a proclamation Sept. 3.
It stated there are more than 123 deaths by suicide per day in the country. It is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 12 to 18 and the third leading cause of death among those 18 to 30, according to the proclamation.
It went on to state, “The Arizona Department of Education is committed to raising awareness, providing education and training on suicide prevention and reducing its stigma… and ensuring that those in need have access to services by healthcare providers trained in best practices to reduce suicide risk, and to reducing the stigma associated with using behavioral health treatment or losing a loved one to suicide…”
In the proclamation, Hoffman encouraged, “… anyone thinking of taking their own life seek the assistance they need by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text line at 741741…” Teens can call 1-800-248-8336.
Suicide statistics for the Payson area show there was only a single teen suicide last year.
Ducey makes proclamation
Governor Doug Ducey, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, declared the month of September Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Arizona to raise awareness about teen suicide and highlight ongoing efforts to prevent it. It is estimated that more than 10,000 teens in Arizona attempted suicide in 2017. The state is ranked 23rd in the nation for suicides by children and adolescents.
“Suicide is a heartbreaking reality facing our young people that we must fight on all fronts. Arizona is recognizing September as Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to bring light to this issue, highlight the great organizations throughout Arizona that work daily to combat it and bring an end to this tragedy,” said Governor Ducey.
Ducey on Sept. 11 was also to sign S.B. 1468 (schools; suicide prevention training), also known as the Mitch Warnock Act. The state legislature unanimously passed S.B. 1468 earlier this year. With H.B. 1468, guidance counselors, teachers, principals and other school personnel of charter and district schools who work with sixth through 12th graders will receive expanded training in suicide awareness and prevention.
Arizona’s state agencies also are engaged in multi-layered efforts to address and prevent suicide.
• Last year, Arizona invested $10 million to expand behavioral health services and mental health training offered by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) in Arizona schools.
• To protect the health and safety of our kids, the fiscal year 2020 budget provided $20 million to hire more school counselors, social workers and cops on campus.
• This year’s balanced budget also provides $1.2 million for the Be Connected program, a partner of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, to prevent veteran suicide.
• And Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ is leading a community project with input from stakeholders including mental health experts to develop a breakthrough plan with recommendations for a statewide Suicide Prevention Action Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!