Earlier this year both the Arizona Senate and House passed bills to allocate $15 million from the Arizona Department of Transportation to build a bridge over Tonto Creek in Tonto Basin.
The long-standing hopes to get a bridge over the creek to allow residents to cross safely during flooding were dashed when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a scaled down emergency state budget March 28.
The $11.8 billion budget for July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 essentially contained no new spending beyond required inflation adjustments and promised raises for teachers, according to a report in the Arizona Capitol Times.
Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager for Gila County said, “The Arizona Legislature and governor have put a pause on all funding out of the state surplus, but Gila County is proceeding with applying to the federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant program — formerly known as Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant funding.”
She added the county is once again working with the governor’s office, the Arizona Department of Commerce and congressional representatives and senators for support for the grant application.
Additionally, Gila County is updating the environmental assessment related to the Tonto Creek bridge project.
The two bills requesting funding for the bridge had their first hearings in January. District 6 Sen. Sylvia Allen’s SB 1035 was heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee Jan. 21 and District 8 Rep. David Cook’s HB 2056 went before the House Transportation Committee Jan. 22.
Earlier in January, Ducey passed the proposed project on to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
A press release Jan. 8 from the governor’s office stated Ducey sent a latter to Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation, “urging her to prioritize funding for the Tonto Creek bridge in Gila County.”
The governor only suggests the project would be an “excellent candidate” for part of the $1 billion Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grant program authorized in the fiscal year 2020 spending bill President Trump approved in December 2019.
Ducey’s letter pointed out eight people have died since 1995 while attempting to cross the flooded creek — most recently the three Rawlings children who were visiting the area in November 2019.
“Gila County has applied for several federal grants for the project, including a BUILD grant, but were denied. The most recent denial came just weeks before the latest tragedy,” Ducey wrote to Chao.
The county has received some funds from both the federal and state government for the Tonto Creek bridge project, allowing it to do environmental studies, purchase rights of way and have the structure designed. However, none of the funds awarded have been enough to complete the entire project.
District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey doesn’t have much faith in the federal government funding the Tonto Creek bridge project.
“The fact is they are not going to do it, in my opinion. They have not funded the project for the past several years, even though we have submitted applications for funding each year. To keep trying to get federal funds could take no telling how long, if ever,” Humphrey told the Roundup after the January legislative hearings on the bridge.
