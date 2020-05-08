Tenants: whether you rent a home, apartment or small business space, have you followed the news about rent relief?
Landlord-tenant disputes and eviction cases cross the bench at Gila County Justice Court and this week, Judge Dorothy Little shared an update explaining elements of the CARES Act and its impact on renters.
“Many of us took notice last month when Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order halting evictions for small businesses and nonprofits unable to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His order continues through May 31, and encourages landlords to defer rent payments for small business tenants facing economic hardship — and to consider waiving fees and interest associated with past-due payments,” said Little.
“Many people have questions — and resources available include a new eviction prevention website co-sponsored by Arizona Department of Housing and the Governor’s Office: saveourhomeaz.gov/ra/. Simpler than many websites related to COVID-19 relief, this one has a self-assessment that helps answer whether you qualify for rental assistance, asking 10 questions including whether the property is your primary residence, if its located in Arizona, if your current hardship is due to COVID-19, how much you pay each month for rent, and previous monthly pretax household income.”
“And if you don’t have access to the internet, you can apply by phone: call the toll-free 211 line during business hours on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just dial 211, then Press 8 for COVID-19, choose a language, and then press 5 for eviction prevention.”
Laws vary from state-to-state, which has caused confusion about recent federal legislation such as the CARES Act, and how that applies here in Arizona. In brief, said Little, “Arizona tenants are required to pay rent. There is no federal moratorium on evictions, and although the CARES Act does offer tenants limited protection from landlords, tenants are still obligated to pay rent.”
The Arizona Department of Housing website advises tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 should talk openly and honestly with their landlords, negotiate to pay what they can — and come to an agreement with a landlord, finalizing that agreement in writing.
The Gila County Community Action Program may be able to help cash-strapped tenants qualify for short-term rent assistance, too, said Judge Little.
Tenants who need rental help may also apply through the Department of Housing (housing.az.gov), and should read eligibility requirements before applying. Low-income tenants may also apply for rental assistance at DES at des.az.gov/services/basicneeds/shelter-housing/short-term-crisis-services.
Information about the Governor’s Order 2020-14 and COVID-19 and sample forms in English and Spanish can be found on Community Legal Services’ website at clsaz.org/covid-19. CLS is offering free webinars concerning the law during COVID-19 on Wednesdays and Fridays and individuals can register at clsaz.org/events.
Phoenix-based Community Legal Services (CLS) is dedicated to providing legal assistance, advice or representation, self-help materials and legal education so people can know their rights. Among CLS missions: helping survivors of domestic violence; assisting victims of consumer fraud and abuse; protecting tenants from unlawful/unfair practices by landlords; foreclosures; legal problems affecting agricultural workers; wage claims and other employment matters; and federal and state programs affecting people’s health and economic stability.
Question: Didn’t the Governor’s Order say I don’t have to pay rent?
No. Under the Governor’s Order 2020-14, a constable will not lock out a tenant who has provided the landlord notice and available supporting documentation of certain COVID-19 circumstances. However, even these tenants who delay being locked out of their units under the order will owe rent and will receive judgments against them. Read more on the website clsaz.org/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!