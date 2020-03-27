Help weigh in on what Arizona highway projects get funded by commenting on the next five-year plan.
Drivers rely on Arizona’s highway system for their daily commutes, weekend travel, and for the delivery of goods and services to their communities. Keeping that system in good repair and functioning well is all part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s focus during the next five years.
The 2021-2025 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program allocates funding for preservation, modernization and expansion projects.
The public comment period for the 2021-2025 Tentative Five-Year Program started Friday, March 20, and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. The State Transportation Board will make its final decision in June about what will be in the updated Five-Year Program.
The biggest project impacting Rim Country currently in the draft plan is $25 million to widen the shoulders on State Route 260 between mileposts 282 to 305.
The complete report is available at azdot.gov for review and comment. ADOT welcomes feedback via an online form also available at azdot.gov/tentative5year, by email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov and by phone at 855-712-8530.
The 2021-2025 Tentative Five-Year Program proposes an average of approximately $310 million per year for preservation of bridges and roadways throughout the state highway system. This moves ADOT even closer to its goal of allocating $320 million per year for system preservation. Preservation projects include repaving highways, filling potholes, extending the life cycle of existing pavement, and repairing or reconstructing bridges.
Approximately 67% of all funding allocated to greater Arizona will be directed to preservation projects from FY 2021 to FY 2025.
