The Arizona Department of Transportation has released its tentative 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program for public review and comment. The public comment period for the Tentative Five-Year Program ends at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action at its June 18 board meeting about what will be in the updated Five-Year Program.
The public can provide comments on the tentative Five-Year Program in the following ways:
• Complete an online comment form at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ADOTFiveYearPlan.
• Attend the virtual public hearings of the State Transportation Board on April 16, May 21 and June 3 at 9 a.m. Meeting information can be found at http://aztransportationboard.gov.
• Call the bilingual phone line at 855-712-8530
• Mail ADOT at Attn: Daina Mann, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson, Room 179, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
To view the Tentative 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, visit the Five-Year Program web page.
About the Five-Year Construction Program
The tentative 2022-2026 Transportation Facilities Construction Program includes $2.8 billion for highway projects in Greater Arizona:
• $1.8 billion in preservation projects, which include repaving highways, extending the life cycle of existing pavement, and repairing or reconstructing bridges. More than $1 billion will go toward pavement preservation projects to extend the life of Arizona roadways and upgrade 581 lane miles from poor to good condition.
• $407 million for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as smart technology or adding shoulders.
• A total of $313.5 million for state highway projects that add capacity, such as widening projects and new interchanges.
Also included in the plan:
• $2.3 billion in voter-approved freeway investments in Maricopa County and $311 million in the Pima County region.
• $131 million in airport capital improvements.
Key projects in the tentative Five-Year Program include:
• More than $328 million to widen I-17 north of metro Phoenix between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.
• $83 million to rebuild and widen the Gila River Bridge on I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
• $70 million to construction on the I-40/US 93 West Kingman Interchange.
• $41 million to widen U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg.
Visit the Tentative Five-Year Program website for more information.
(1) comment
Is there anything in the plan for the northern part of Gila County?
