This past year, the Social Security Administration held discussions on ways to improve its benefit verification letters. Soon, when a person requests a benefit verification letter a standardized letter will be provided, whether they accessed their my Social Security account, called Social Security’s 800-number, or visited a local office. The new standard letter is to be phased in across our service channels over the summer.
The benefit verification letter can be used as proof of:
• Income, when applying for a loan or mortgage;
• Income for assisted housing or other state or local benefits;
• Current Medicare health insurance coverage;
• Retirement status;
• Disability; and
• Age.
People who do not receive Social Security benefits can use the letter as proof that they do not receive benefits. It can also be used as proof if they have a pending application for benefits.
