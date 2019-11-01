The Rim Country enjoyed a rare sighting Monday when Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee visited Payson.
Yee said she is working to visit every Arizona county.
“It is important the state treasurer know the different concerns of rural counties compared to those of urban counties,” she said.
From what she’s heard in her travels, few of her predecessors visited rural Arizona.
The primary focus of her visit to the Roundup was the legislation her office advanced to make personal financial management a requirement for high school graduation starting with the 2019-20 school year.
She said Sen. Sylvia Allen, chair of the Senate Education Committee, sponsored the bill. Allen is one of the Rim Country’s senators in the Legislature.
Yee said the bill had bipartisan support and over the course leading to its adoption also enjoyed positive testimony from business leaders and educators.
The personal financial management requirement is now part of the economics classes already required for high school graduation. Yee wants students to know how money matters, including how to balance a checkbook, set a budget and understand the consequences of debt.
“In a study of millennials, those 18 to 34, it was found that 39 percent of women don’t pay their bills on time,” she said.
Yee added that student debt is at $1.6 trillion, which is up from last year’s $1.5 trillion.
She has advocated for financial education in schools for more than a decade. Yee believes making personal financial management a graduation requirement ensures future generations of Arizona students understand the basic skills of personal money management before entering the real world so they can attain financial freedom.
Yee said she and her 17-member financial education task force want to advance personal financial management education beyond the classroom. She hopes to share similar programs with senior citizens on fixed incomes, veterans, vulnerable populations and emerging adults (those who are just out of high school).
She said the task force sees multiple avenues to bring personal financial management outside the classroom. Yee said it could be through legislative action, working with local governing bodies and community partners and posting free tools and resources on the state treasurer’s website.
Discussing other aspects of her job, Yee said she is responsible for Arizona’s $40 billion state budget. She said she is committed to the Arizona Treasury’s long-standing financial philosophy of “Safety before Liquidity before Yield” for investment of public taxpayer dollars. This philosophy is also applied to how her office handles Arizona’s Local Government Investment Pool and the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund. She said the LGIP received national recognition by Tracs Financial, which named the program second best in the nation in 2018. The Land Endowment Trust Fund is ranked higher than endowment funds for leading universities Harvard, Yale and Stanford.
Yee said her office is able to distribute in fiscal year 2020 $342 million through public land sales from the endowment to K-12 schools, which is in addition to legislative funding for K-12 schools. She said that makes the monthly distribution $28.5 million, the highest ever.
Additional beneficiaries of public land sales are Arizona universities; the Arizona School for Deaf & Blind, Arizona Pioneer House, the Arizona State Hospital and state prisons.
Yee is a Republican and was elected state treasurer in 2018 — the first Asian American elected to a statewide office in Arizona’s history. She worked for four years with State Treasurer Dean Martin, who served from 2007 to 2011.
Yee also served in the Arizona Legislature for eight years starting in 2010 and was Senate Majority Leader, only the second woman to hold the post —the first was U.S. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who held the position in 1973.
