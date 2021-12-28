The Arizona Auditor General has concluded the tiny Pine-Strawberry School District is spending too much money on administration and should tighten up its system of financial checks and balances.
The Pine school board acknowledged the problems uncovered in the once-a-decade, in-depth audit and immediately started implementing changes, said board president Jennifer Zimmerman.
The audit concluded the district has at least four more administrative positions than comparable small districts — which means the district was spending about $258,000 on administration and non-classroom staffing it could have spent instead in the classroom.
The audit also uncovered a potential conflict of interest in the board’s routine approval of several vouchers to pay $12,000 to a propane company for which board member Cody Newman served as regional general manager.
Zimmerman said the district had approved a five-year contract with the propane company before Newman was elected to the board. The vouchers to pay for propane were mistakenly placed on the consent agenda, with a host of other items, and approved on a single block vote. The vouchers should have been considered separately, so that Newman did not vote on those vouchers — avoiding a potential conflict of interest. The district has instituted review procedures to avoid the problem in the future. The district will seek new bids for another five-year propane contract next year, and Newman can recuse himself on that vote. Newman does not own the company and does not directly benefit from the contracts, said Zimmerman.
District business manager Aimee Manjarres said the district has accepted the conclusions of the audit and is implementing all the auditor’s recommendations.
“This is something the board is aware of. As we move forward, the board is going to look at roles and responsibilities, salary amounts — anywhere we can streamline it, but keep the transparency that’s needed,” said Manjarres.
The district has already decided not to fill the vacant director of special education position, splitting the duties among other administrators — who will get pay raises to deal with the extra responsibilities. Nearly a third of the 115 students in the district receive services or learning plans as special education students.
The Pine-Strawberry district benefits from the state’s generous small schools formula, which provides far more money per student than it does to larger districts like Payson. This reflects the higher costs of administration, school facilities, transportation and other costs on a per student basis. Schools like Payson have 2,300 students, but only need one superintendent, one special education director and one business manager. Pine has a single K-8 district, with one teacher per grade level, but other administrators that include a principal/superintendent, business manager, assistant business manager, special education administrator and administrative support.
As a result, Pine has class sizes in K-8 of between 12 and 18 per teacher — roughly half of the ratio as Payson and other larger districts. Pine’s operating budget is $3.3 million for 115 students according to the auditor general’s report, for per-student spending of about $28,683. About 54% of Pine’s budget goes to instructional costs and 47% to non-instructional costs. That’s two or three times as much per student as Payson and a higher percentage allocated to non-instructional costs.
However, much of that difference stems from the limited number of students, resulting in higher per-student costs for food service, administration, transportation and facilities.
Pine-Strawberry has maintained an “A” rating on state ratings, based on spending patterns, student achievement, graduation rates and other factors. The district weathered the pandemic better than most, allocating much of its generous federal COVID assistance to bolstering its online learning programs, testing and other student-oriented programs, rather than hiring more staff. The district was able to minimize the time spent in distance learning, thanks in large measure to small class sizes and the ability to limit exposures to a single classroom. This allowed the district to shift a whole classroom to distance learning when an exposure did occur. Elementary school classes face far fewer problems in containing outbreaks than high schools — since students remain in a single classroom all day rather than shifting into five or six classrooms each day.
Although it’s a small district, Pine schools offer music and art programs and an array of sports programs, including volleyball, basketball, track and a nationally ranked archery program. The district also managed to land $500,000 in federal pandemic grants. The money provided Chromebooks for every student. This enabled students and teachers to continue working during state-mandated online learning periods as well as periods where whole classes have been required to quarantine due to one or two positive cases.
As a result, initial learning losses during the early, enforced shift to distance learning were mostly recovered with the resumption of in-person classes in August, said Zimmerman.
Nonetheless, the auditor general’s review found that the district had unusually high spending in several areas — especially administration.
Among the auditor general’s conclusions:
• The district had four more administrative, custodial and food service employees than comparable small districts. If the money had gone to classroom costs, the district could have paid each teacher an additional $14,000 — or offered other classroom-based programs.
• The governing board failed to fully disclose the improper participation of a board member in approving $12,000 worth of payments and lacks written policies to help board members comply with state conflict of interest laws.
• The district did not ensure all cash collected in student fundraising activities was properly accounted for.
• The district mis-classified 12% of its operational expenditures, leading to inaccurate reporting.
The auditor made several recommendations to address the problems, including:
• Reduce non-instructional spending to resemble “peer schools.”
• Train and educate board members to ensure they comply with conflict of interest laws.
• Follow state standards in handling cash deposits.
• Review and limit accounting system users’ access levels — to ensure no one person can approve inappropriate or poorly documented spending.
Zimmerman said the board has already implemented policy changes to address all of those recommendations. She said the criticism of the district’s account systems for handling cash deposits relates mostly to various student-based fundraising efforts.
The more comprehensive 10-year review coincided with both the normal, annual audit and the wrenching impact of the pandemic, noted Manjarres.
The annual audit compared Pine’s spending in various categories to “peer averages,” meaning other small school systems.
Those comparisons found:
• Pine-Strawberry spends 52% more per student on administration than peer districts — $4,279 versus $2,817.
• Pine spends more per student on staff for plant operations than peer districts — $4,060 compared to $2,497.
• Pine spends more on food service staff than peer districts, $1,339 compared to $742.
• Pine spends more on transportation, but remains “reasonably efficient.” Pine spends $3.42 per mile and $2,289 per student compared to $1.91 per mile and $1,027 per student in peer districts.
• Pine has five administrative staff full-time jobs compared to 3.5 FTE administrators in peer districts.
• Pine did not regularly review administrative staffing levels to determine whether the four administrative positions could be consolidated or streamlined.
Zimmerman said the board is moving to implement all of the auditor general’s recommendations.
One irony lurks in the fine print of the auditor general’s report. Many of the recommendations call for more review and separation of duties. However, the recommendations also suggest significantly reducing the district’s administrative staffing.
The recommendations and findings also underscore the difficulties small district schools face in competing for students with small charter schools. The district schools must cope with layers of state regulations. Public charter schools have a lot more freedom when it comes to financial systems, contracting, turning a profit, teacher credentialing, offering special education programs and other state regulations.
However, both Zimmerman and Manjarrers said they welcomed the auditor general’s suggestions on how the district could improve oversight.
“We do know that we have a higher number of administrative positions than you would normally have,” said Zimmerman. The district has already dropped one administrative position and will study ways to combine roles while protecting the fiscal check and balance system as current administrators retire.
Manjarres said the district has already changed the system for tracking money raised by students for specific purposes, like funding student government activities.
“It was not happening as well as it should have. Not all the receipts were recorded,” said Manjarres.
She added, “We accept the findings and we want to improve. So whatever can improve our processes, we’re 100% in support of.”
Zimmerman concluded, “the board welcomes the audit and we’re happy — it helps identify areas of weakness that could be quickly handled. We feel good about where we’re at — and where we’re moving forward.”
