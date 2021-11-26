The $2 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure plan prompted opposite reactions from the two men who represent northern Arizona in Congress.
The measure passed the House last week on a nearly straight, party-line vote. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the historic package of benefits like a tax credit for child care and a $500 billion investment in reducing the release of greenhouse gases coupled with an array of new taxes would add $167 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years.
The package must still find its way through the Senate, where Democratic moderates like Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have expressed reservations. If the Senate makes changes, the measure will have to go back to the House to approve those changes.
The passage comes less than a week after President Joe Biden signed into law a separate, $1 trillion, 10-year hard infrastructure bill.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) voted against the Build Back Better package and said it represents rampant socialism.
“Democrats, blind to the wishes of working-class Americans, are poised to enact the largest tax increase and social spending plan in the history of our country while granting amnesty to millions of lawbreakers. Under this plan, Americans at every income level will see their taxes increase. I voted against this destructive, debt crushing, big-spending socialist plan,” said Rep. Gosar, who represents District 4, which includes most of Rim Country.
On the other hand, Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) supported the bill, which includes money to provide child care and preschool, low-cost community college, green energy, lower prescription drug prices, five-year work visas for illegal immigrants and other programs.
“While I have supported key provisions of this legislation as the package evolved — like measures to address climate change and to lower the cost of prescription drugs — the partisan bickering and political games that have complicated and delayed a vote on this bill have deeply frustrated both commonsense Arizonans and practical lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” said O’Halleran. “However, I know that this legislation truly invests in the health and well-being of our children and in rural Arizona families and tribal communities. This package brings long-overdue change to the systems we’ve undervalued for years, creating new jobs and opportunities for working Arizonans that will finally work to bring concrete solutions that de-escalate the climate crisis.”
The sharp contrast between O’Halleran and Gosar has a potentially big impact locally. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has come up with a draft map of the changes in district boundaries that would take effect before the 2022 election. The draft plan would put O’Halleran and Gosar into the same district, which would cover most of northern Arizona and lean Republican. The two congressional veterans could wind up running against each other — unless one moves to a district without an incumbent.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office noted that an array of business and individual tax increases and fees would cover most of the cost of the $2 trillion package over 10 years. The uncovered portion would come to $160 billion — or about $16 billion annually.
However, Congress brought the overall cost down by including the early expiration of many of the most expensive elements of the program. If Congress acts to extend those benefits as they expire over the next five years, the 10-year cost of the package could come in closer to $4 trillion — which would presumably have a larger impact on the deficit.
The taxes including $814 billion for business, $655 billion for individuals, $341 billion in health care, $35 billion in taxes related to the climate change program $22 billion in additional fees for immigration and $149 billion in various other, money-raising changes.
The principal argument over the revenue enhancing measures centers on the impact of giving the Internal Revenue Service an additional $80 billion to crack down on tax cheats. The White House estimates this would bring in an extra $400 billion. The Congressional Budget Office estimated it would net only $127 billion.
Gosar’s statement largely ignored the fine print in the bill and calculations by independent experts. He said the package represented a “massive, $4 trillion socialist spending” program — presumably on the assumption that all the time-limited programs would be extended to the full 10 years. He also said the package would increase the national debt by 25%. It’s unclear where that number came from. Currently, the national debt is about $28 trillion. The Congressional Budget Office estimates it would increase the total by about half a percent.
Gosar also asserted the package would provide grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. He may have been referring to provisions dropped from the bill in the process of cutting it from $3.5 trillion to $2 trillion.
Gosar said, “Americans do not support and do not want the America Last agenda of the Radical Left. The legislation doubles the size of the Internal Revenue Service so they can spy on your banking deposits and go after every penny you earn. It shamefully removes provisions that protect taxpayers from being forced to pay for abortions. It spends $500 billion to appease Green New Deal lunatics. It expands welfare benefits by eliminating work requirements for able-bodied individuals who would rather sit at home on their couch collecting a taxpayer funded paycheck rather than get a job.”
O’Halleran, on the other hand, emphasized the local benefits of the various components of the massive climate change and social safety net package.
He noted that clean energy programs would likely bolster Arizona’s economy, given the opportunities for solar and wind power. “Arizona’s First Congressional District feels the effects of climate change more acutely than almost any other region,” he said. “Extreme weather events like wildfires, flooding due to monsoons and fire-borne burn scars and record-breaking drought have cost lives and livelihoods across our beautiful state.”
O’Halleran also said he fought for changes in the bill, including a provision to keep the IRS from automatically tracking the flow of money into and out of all types of financial accounts.
He also objected to the decision to put back into the bill a provision that would allow people in high-tax states like California and New York to deduct their state income taxes — which would amount to a tax break mostly for high-income residents of major cities.
“I am committed to working with my colleagues in the Senate to ensure that tax provisions within the Senate’s finalized Build Back Better legislation will reflect the needs of everyday Americans — like the honest people of Arizona’s First District — not coastal elites.”
Among the provisions he singled out for praise;
• Expansion of coverage for universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, noting only 22% of children in the state now have access to publicly funded pre-K programs. The provision would provide free access to an additional 139,000 children, with average pre-K programs now costing more than $8,000.
A provision to boost workforce development by limiting child care for a toddler to 7% of family income up to 250% of the state median income. Currently, the average family with two kids in daycare spends 24% of their income.
Provisions to lower the cost of medical care for seniors, including a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs, limits on prescription drug costs, a $35-per-month cap on insulin prices and a special diabetes program for Native Americans.
