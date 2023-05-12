Baffled by the Payson budget?
Each year, once the Payson council adopts a budget in July it launches a new fiscal year.
But before that moment – the budget goes through more incarnations than a hyperactive butterfly.
Well – get ready for the first molt – which came out of its study session cocoon to debut at a special meeting before the regularly scheduled council meeting on May 10. The town manager has prepped the town council for weeks – but Wednesday was when the public got its first peek at the budget that covers July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
It will still look a lot like a mutant looking caterpillar – with red spots where the eyes should be.
And it’ll probably total more than $59 million – which was fiscal 2022-23’s total. And this 2022-23 year’s budget rose 20% from last year’s budget – so the 2023-24 version will undoubtedly go higher.
But remember – this includes a lot of imaginary money, probably-never-happen projects and fondly hoped for (but probably-won’t-happen) revenue increases. It also includes $10 million tucked away for “future financial stability,” thanks largely to a rush of federal pandemic grants.
And so inquiring minds want to know: How much money does the town really have and where does it really go?
Secure your seatbelt: It’s complex – despite the town’s efforts to be open by posting loads of budget documents online.
The town’s revenues come pouring in through a host of special revenue funds.
And the town’s spending is broken into a host of other special funds – including the dominant general fund.
Just that would make for an ugly-looking caterpillar.
But it gets worse. That’s because the town must build next year’s budget before it knows for sure what it spent this year. Worse yet – the town will have to lock itself into a budget based on a good guess as to what the economy will do in the upcoming fiscal year. Will the economy lurch into a recession? Will sales taxes rise or fall? Will the state budget take money away from cities? Will the town hit the state and federal grant jackpot?
And all that’s further complicated by state laws that put a lid on town spending – and won’t let the town spend any money it didn’t include in the original budget. So, if the town even thinks it might get a grant – it has to stuff that into the budget. And that’s one reason the town will never actually spend the whole $49 million that shows up on the budget bottom line.
As a result, it’s almost impossible to base the budget for the next year on how much the town ACTUALLY spent this year.
Baffled yet?
But you can fit the puzzle pieces together if you want to go to the town’s website, click on the Transparency tab and entertain yourself with all the pretty charts and graphs.
Here’s the long and short of it.
The town in the current year will get almost 80% of its general fund operating money from the sales tax – much of it paid by out-of-towners. That includes about $14 million in local sales tax and $5.4 million in state-shared sales tax. The rest comes from a smidgeon of property taxes, some income tax crumbs passed along by the state, a dash of fees and licenses, a cut of the vehicle license tax, some state-shared gas tax and a few other dribs and drabs.
Meanwhile, it spends most of its money on staff salaries and benefits. That comes out to about $19 million for salaries and benefits for its 177 full-time equivalent workers.
But most of the arguments and council head scratching remain devoted to capital projects. This year, the town had about $1.2 million for capital projects plus about $5 million in gas tax money for street maintenance and improvements.
Overall, the town is doing just fine. The adopted budget went from $39 million in fiscal 2020 before the pandemic – to $58 million this year – a 50% increase in three years. Mind you – it didn’t spend all that money in either year – just rolled it over.
And the budget will likely jump again once we get a look at the actual figures for the 2023-24 proposed budget.
The town has come in for frequent criticism of its spending habits during the public comment periods at town council meetings. So the administration has been diligent about posting reams of material online, including every check written every month.
One staff post observed, “during the many community discussions that have occurred over time, there has been incorrect information that has been shared by people from time to time via social media posts and other informal communications about taxes, tax rates, comparisons between communities, the amount of revenue those taxes generate, and what the funds are used for.”
The website has information going back to 2017, so residents to compare how the town has received and spent its money over the years.
Town staff announced it will post revenue and expense facts as the budget process comes to a close.
“We hope you find the resources helpful,” wrote staff. “If you would like to dig deeper, you can visit: https://cleargov.com/.../town/payson/2023/native/revenue...”
And who knows – maybe someday, that ugly caterpillar will become a beautiful butterfly of unbaffled budget clarity.
But a word of advice: Don’t hold your breath.
