A series of storms this week drenched Rim Country and taxed county road crews to the maximum.
Portions of south county got nearly five inches of rain in six days, assistant county manager Homero Vela reported to the board of supervisors on Tuesday — with another storm on the way. At one point, the storm dumped 1.25 inches of rain in less than an hour. Globe normally gets just 17 inches of rain all year.
As of Jan. 17, Payson’s January total came to 8 inches of snow and 3.85 inches of rain. That compares to the normal 2.7 inches of snow and 1.27 inches of rain, according to the US Weather Service. Yet the temperature has averaged 42 degrees — 2 degrees warmer than usual.
County road crews were stretched thin with snow removal in the north and flooding in the south, especially mud flows off the growing number of burn scars.
On Tuesday, Tonto Creek carried 18,000 cubic feet per second — compared to a normal flow for that date of about 37 cubic feet per second.
The Tonto Creek flow dwarfed the normally much larger Salt and Verde Rivers. The Salt River carried 13,000 cfs near Chrysotile, but only 666 cfs where the Salt flows into Lake Roosevelt. The Verde River also peaked at 13,000 cfs where it flows into Horseshoe Reservoir in the Valley.
The week of rain raised Roosevelt Reservoir to 70% of its capacity, good news for the water-short Valley. It also raised the C.C. Cragin Reservoir to 51% of its capacity — good news for Payson, which relies on the reservoir for its water use nine months of the year.
Salt River project reported this week that since the end of December, the Salt, Verde and Gila watersheds have averaged 3 inches of precipitation and three feet of new snow above 6,500 feet elevation. The forecast calls for more snow and rain this weekend and into next week.
Earlier in the Jan. 17 meeting, the Board of Supervisors had a spirited discussion about finding contractors who could keep roads open in an emergency when mud and debris flow off burn scars in the south.
The issue involves the repeated mud flows onto roads near the burn scars of the Woodbury (123,000 acres in 2019), Bush (200,000 acres in 2020), Telegraph (181,000 acres in 2021) and Mescal Fires (72,000 acres in 2021).
The county needs contractors who can respond in an emergency when heavy rain on the burn scars threatens bridges, fills culverts and buries roadways.
“Many roadways and low-water crossings were destroyed due to post-wildfire flooding and it is critical to have on-call services to be able to open up access for residents to travel safely,” said the staff report.
The county asked for bids to set prices for emergency repairs, hoping to select four contractors. But the solicitation for bids was vague enough that county staffers couldn’t compare them once they came in. So they asked the supervisors for permission to refine the job descriptions and seek a new round of bidding.
And that prompted Supervisor Tim Humphrey, himself a contractor, to object.
He suggested the county establish a much longer list of contractors willing to work in an emergency at a maximum set price — and then rotate who the county calls.
“I have a difficulty just having four contractors countywide. What if they’re busy? I don’t expect you to answer all these questions right now and I know that when we had flooding everyone was charging different prices and maybe using the unforeseen acts to charge more because it was an emergency. But those are some questions I have before I get all warm and fuzzy about this.”
Finance Director Maryn Belling said the county’s procurement regulations require competitive bidding. She said the county also has to go through certain procedures to ensure the emergency repairs can qualify for reimbursement from the state and federal government. However, she wasn’t sure why the county staff had decided to limit the number of contractors on the list to four.
“I understand that this does open up a different box of worms,” she said.
“This could be something that’s going to require further discussion. I’m kinda anxious to see what you’re doing to get in response to the bids and how many,” said Supervisor Woody Cline.
But Humphrey said the county should figure out the details before asking for new bids.
“Pretty soon the contractors are going to say ‘blow it out your ear, we’ve got too much to do today than to play this game anymore.’ I don’t know: This is a big old can of worms today,” Humphrey said.
The supervisors ultimately approved rewriting the bid specifications and seeking new bids — while leaving open the issue of how many contractors will ultimately end up on the list.
Public works staff noted that the county’s in the process of buying more equipment and training public works crews to use graders and dump trucks and other equipment so in the future the county can do more of the emergency work itself — and therefore keep more of the state and federal emergency flood and fire repair money.
