When the once-every-ten-years U.S. Census begins March 12, for the first time in history you’ll be able to complete the brief questionnaire online at 2020census.gov. If census data has not been submitted by May 1, a household will have a census taker visiting. Reporting online is convenient for residents who have a computer and internet access; for those who don’t, here’s a list of places that offer work stations with a desktop or laptop connected to the internet where the public will be welcome to complete their census, once the site “goes live” March 12:
Payson
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Hours are Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Department of Economic Security (DES), 100 N. Tonto St. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Town Hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
EAC-Payson campus library, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pine
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library, 6124 W. Randall Place. Hours are Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tonto Basin
Tonto Basin Public Library, 415 Old Highway 188. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Young
Young Public Library, 124 South Midway Ave. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
