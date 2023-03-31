The abrupt resignation of Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District Chair Ray Headings comes in the wake of a string of staff resignations and terminations – and swelling community protest.
Heading’s email on March 24 said only, “effective today I resign the position of Chairman of PSWID.”
Board members confirmed he was quitting the board – not just stepping down as chair.
Headings’ did not reply to an email requesting comment.
The chaos and uncertainty were underscored in the days after his resignation, when the community suffered a full-day water outage. Managers did not return an email requesting details about the cause for the outage. However, most of the district’s field staff has quit or been fired in recent weeks.
A community group spearheaded by former PSWID board member Tom Reski had threatened a recall movement if Headings and Board Treasurer Sharon Hillman did not resign. They cited mistreatment of district employees and personal use of district resources in their demands.
PSWID board member Steve Bowman confirmed Headings’ resignation from the board. He said the board would be taking applications from community members to fill the seat.
“His notice was basically short and sweet – without explaining why he was resigning,” said Bowman. “We weren’t quite sure if he’s resigning from being chairman or resigning from the board completely. Turns out, he is entirely resigning from the board,” said Bowman.
Bowman has only attended two board meetings since his appointment, so he said he wasn’t sure why Headings would have resigned. “A lot of people think that he and the one other board member were causing a lot of people to quit. That’s what I’m being told.”
The group that attended last week’s board meeting claimed Headings and Hillman had both treated district staff with disrespect. They also claimed Hillman had made changes in board-approved contracts without clearing them with the full board.
Prior to the board meeting, about 75 people had met at Reski’s house and signed petitions criticizing both Headings and Hillman. The group then packed the Thursday board meeting – intending to present their list of claims. However, Headings dropped the open public comment period from the board’s agenda and would allow public comments only on items listed on the regular agenda.
Ironically, the criticism of the two board members broke the surface at a meeting crowded with promising reports on the troubled district’s efforts to increase its water supply, decrease the huge amount of water lost to leaks and lift a building moratorium that has hung over the unincorporated community’s future for more than a year.
The board announced receipt of some $36-million in low-cost state and federal loans. The board at the meeting awarded a new contract to drill a deep well that could prove the key to lifting the moratorium in the next 12 to 18 months. The board also awarded millions of dollars in contracts to replace thousands of feet of leaking, plastic water lines. Earlier projects have already reduced water loss from leaks and illegal connections from 40% of the water produced to 30%.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bowman. “We have things in place. Our watershed this winter has been phenomenal. We have a game plan in place for correcting the infrastructure for leakage. After that, we’ll start moving forward with above-ground storage tanks and new wells.”
Reski had been appointed to the board and then elected to a full term last year. However, he resigned last December, citing complaints by staff about their treatment by Headings – who has played a leading role in managing and training the staff in the field.
“I resigned from the board in total disgust with how the chairman and the treasurer were treating employees,” said Reski, who operated his own civil engineering firm before moving to Pine to retire. “They were treating them like dirt. I’ve never seen anything like this board,” he added, noting that he served on the sanitation board in Fountain Hills.
Several employees who spoke to the Roundup said people were fired without providing any cause and that board members micromanaged and directed employees inappropriately. The employees maintained the district had become a hostile work environment for many workers.
Reski said, “I was going to try and fix it – but it got to be too much for me. My integrity is worth more to me than volunteering for a board that’s going to end up in legal trouble.”
Reski drafted a statement to read before the board when he presented the 75 signatures from community residents. The allegations included a claim that Headings had used district equipment and staff to deliver a garage door to his house and dig footings for a greenhouse on his property. The statement also claimed Hillman had asked district employees to deliver a stove to her residence. The statement also claimed that Hillman had agreed to cover a homeowner’s claim for a water leak and made three changes in the contract to buy the site for a new deep well without proper board approval.
The furor about board members now recalls past controversies and recall efforts in the sometimes bitterly divided community.
The water district bought the aging, undersized water system from Brooke Utilities in 2017 for $3.5 million. The district has struggled to supply water. New wells have gotten clogged with sand. Existing shallow wells have gone dry in the drought. Leaks have developed throughout the system. Moreover, one board member was indicted for using a district credit card for personal expenses. Michael Greer also had conflicts of interest after a company in which he had an interest landed a series of contracts that had been broken into smaller pieces to avoid the legal requirement for competitive bids. Water rates have risen as the loans needed to repair the system piled up – only to end up with an indefinite moratorium on new water connections due to outages, inadequate storage and leaks.
Now new divisions have broken out just as the slew of new projects promises to finally make a dent in the chronic shortages that have blighted the community for almost a decade.
Board member Larry Bagshaw in a statement said the threatened recall of board members would delay improvements and cost the district a lot of money.
“Where were you last summer when it was time to file to run for the board when there were three openings?” he challenged recall supporters. “As to the idea of the county taking over the district, the last time they did — nothing was accomplished and one time they drained all the funds without any meetings or minutes.”
He supported the challenged board members. “Many of our board members have worked long and hard to manage the district and feel like we have made a lot of progress in the last six years. We have been pressed hard to find a manager who will actually manage the employees and not let them override his decisions, ask other employees to track their co-workers so they could be backstabbed, or is willing to discipline the workers under them.”
Bagshaw continued, “How many of our 3,000 plus customers will be pleased to find out that they are facing problems that will be created by a brand new board who has no idea what it takes to manage the district, just because a few of you are buying into the stories you are hearing from a disgruntled former short term board member who really has no idea about the history of the district and running it and started raising a ruckus after not being appointed chairman in January, from disgruntled ex-employees some of who truly deserved to be terminated, and realtors/developers who want to build over 200 new units and don’t really care what that many new customers will do to the system.”
At the last board meeting, Hillman also defended her tenure on the board.
“I’ve heard rumors the district doesn’t take care of their employees. Every employee receives 10 paid vacation days, 10 days of sick leave, 11 holidays, bereavement, retirement that’s 3% of gross pay, 90% health coverage. I’ve heard hints of embezzlement. We have an audit every year and reviews by the auditor general. Bank accounts are reconciled monthly. All checks are signed by two board members. I’ve had over 60 years of accounting and financial experience and seven years on the board. I have put in all this time and effort in so what has happened in the past won’t happen on my watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!