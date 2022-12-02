Arizona saw a “drastic” increase in child deaths in 2021, which includes five deaths in Gila County.
However, while deaths statewide rose — reported deaths in Gila County dropped.
The annual report on child deaths recorded 863 deaths statewide, with a big increase in child neglect and drownings, according to the Arizona Child Fatality Review. The total compares to 838 a year earlier — and represents the highest death toll among children in a decade.
More than half of the deaths statewide were considered preventable. Arizona’s child death rate remains more than double the national average. The most common causes of preventable deaths involved car crashes, guns and suffocation. Drugs contributed in 43% of cases and poverty in 33%.
In Gila County, deaths actually decreased from last year — dropping from nine to five.
The lack of adequate medical and prenatal care for infants remained the leading preventable cause of death. Deaths in Gila County have declined from 16 in 2010 to five in fiscal 2021-22, according to Kathleen Kelly, who is coordinator for the Gila County Child Fatality Review team.
Gila County has one of the highest rates of people without medical insurance in the state. In addition, about 30% of the residents here get health coverage through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System — which often does not kick in until after problems develop. Every dollar spent on prenatal care saves $3.38 in direct medical costs by averting premature and low birth weight births, according to the Institute of Medicine. A dollar spent on prenatal care saves about $20 in long-term social and medical costs, according to other studies.
The U.S. has one of the lowest rates of prenatal care and in the industrialized world, which contributes to one of the highest rates of premature and low birth weight babies.
Kelly said, “During COVID, our children suffered from depression, poverty, social deprivation, and limited educational opportunities. Not all parents were prepared to cope with these challenges. Substance abuse and domestic violence became even more critical. But, the good news is children and parents were off the streets and quarantined at home. Parents communicate with their children face to face, not on the phone. They knew where their kids were ALL the time. We had no drunk driving or teen drug overdose deaths. We had only five child fatalities in 2021. All of them were infants! Pregnancy and infant mortality are major concerns in GILA County.”
The summary of child deaths in the county included:
1. Extreme prematurity caused the death of a 5-week-old baby: This death was preventable. The mother had very limited prenatal care. Maternal alcohol and drug abuse.
2. Sudden Unexplained Infant Death caused by neglect (age 3 months): Preventable. Mother smoked throughout pregnancy. Marijuana, regular cigarettes, and alcohol abuse. Police were called to a home littered with garbage and debris such as empty cigarette cartons, dirty food bowls, diapers, dirty laundry, leftover food and silverware. The home had two large beds for five children and two adults. The baby was fed cereal from a jar marked not recommended for babies under 8 months. The mother placed the sleeping baby propped up in a sitting position on a pillow in an adult bed with adult bedding. The mother found her infant laying on the side against an adult comforter with vomit draining from his mouth. Preventable death due to unsafe sleeping environment.
3. Premature birth. Not preventable, as mother had good prenatal care, no drug, alcohol or smoking use during pregnancy.
4. Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (6 weeks): Preventable. Home was overcrowded and adult caretakers had history of substance abuse, including alcohol, cocaine, marijuana, inhalants methamphetamines, opiates, Prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, inhalants. Baby slept in an adult sized bed surrounded by adult blankets and pillows, which pose a suffocation risk.
5. Congenital Heart Disease (2 days old): The death was not preventable and the mother had good prenatal care.
Kelly stressed the need to provide infants with a safe sleeping environment.
The statewide numbers have been rising much more quickly than the Gila County statistics. The statewide death rate increased 5% to 53.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2021, according to the most recent report.
“It is a significant increase. We like to look at trends for what is happening, and hopefully this isn’t a trend,” said pediatrician Dr. Mary Ellen Rimsza, chair of the Arizona Child Fatality State Team. The report is based on an analysis of death certificates, autopsy reports, hospital records and police reports.
The leading causes of child death in Arizona (in order) include:
• Prematurity: 206
• Congenital abnormality: 108
• Motor Vehicle Crash: 72
• Firearm Injury: 56
• Suffocation: 54
Statewide, child drownings doubled to 44 deaths — becoming the most common cause of death for children aged 1-4.
The report also tallied 128 deaths statewide due to child abuse and neglect — mostly neglect. The deaths from abuse and neglect rose 36%, the highest rate in a decade. The abuse and neglect deaths would include some of the leading causes of death listed above.
Drugs contributed to the death in 59% of those cases. In a heartbreaking 46% of those deaths — the families had a prior involvement with Child Protective Services due to allegations of abuse or neglect.
COVID-19 also played a role. A total of 31 children in Arizona died as a direct result of COVID — a death rate double the statewide average. COVID was likely a factor in the death of another 27 children, mostly by disrupting schooling and family care.
“It’s concerning because we didn’t follow public health and CDC recommendations for how to prevent children from acquiring COVID-19 and I think this is a reflection of that, that our rates are higher,” Rimsza told The Arizona Republic. “There were a whole variety of things that could have been done in our school system when they were open. There were a whole number of things that could have been done as a state that weren’t done.”
Poverty, substance abuse, lack of medical insurance and race remained big risk factors for child death, according to the report.
Black and Native American children were more than twice as likely to die prematurely as children overall. In part, that reflects higher poverty rates and less access to medical care and preventive services. Motor vehicle crashes and suicides also took a much higher toll of Native American children than of children generally.
Firearms also played a role in the state’s high child death rate. Among teenagers, guns proved the leading cause of death.
The 56 deaths related to firearms statewide amount to 7% of the total child death. Some 80% of the firearms-related deaths were among boys. Guns were used in more than half of the 47 homicides and 38% of the 44 suicides. Guns also figured in nine of the 128 child abuse deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!