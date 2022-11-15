So two bucks is no big deal, right?
Interesting question — judging by the Payson Parks and Recreation Commission’s long discussion about boosting youth sports fees to about $37 per kid.
The Parks and Recreation staff asked the commissioners what they thought about increasing the $35 fee charged for kids to play in the town basketball, soccer, flag football or volleyball leagues — generally for a six- or eight-week season.
The fee increase would take effect next summer, if the town council ultimately approved the park’s budget.
“We’re evaluating the cost of new programs and the budget for next year,” said Recreation Manager Justin Hewitt. “Basically, I wanted to get your feedback as a representative of the parents on a $2 increase for registration. Communities that are smaller are charging more — communities that are larger are charging less.”
Vice Chair Benjamin McDowell weighed in first. “I don’t think people would be shocked at $40 to have someone teach your kids and take care of them. I know a ton of people who would be more than happy to pay for a kid’s registration.”
But then, suppose you have two or three kids? Now we’re talking $120.
And suppose they also play sports at the high school — which charges $200 per head.
Now suppose half the families with kids in Payson qualify for free and reduced school lunches based on family income — and that the Census Bureau reports that 14% of the children in town are living below the poverty line and that rents are rising fast and the average salary in Payson can’t come near to covering the cost of the average home. And finally, suppose inflation at the market is running at 10%.
Adds up after a while.
The town’s youth sports leagues are popular — especially soccer. Some of the other sports seasons that feed into the school’s programs are having a little more trouble drawing enough kids to create enough teams — especially the leagues for girls. The summer sports have more options without school in session — since the town often relies on school facilities, like the basketball courts in the gyms. That can lead to shortened seasons. Soccer is getting most of the growth lately, which mirrors the national trend, said Hewitt.
But still, families are struggling. A family with two kids who love sports could easily have to shell out $400 for one sport for each student at the high school — then another $70 for each child to play in a single parks and recreation sport.
One commissioner noted, “used to be if you had multiple kids, you got a cost break.”
Another one observed — “if you’re a head coach, they’ll waive fees.”
This prompted board chair BJ Bollier to observe, “and we always need more coaches.”
The town hasn’t boosted its fees since 2019. And Parks Director Christine Smith noted that the Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation is also constantly raising money to cover sports fees if families need help.
“We are seeing an increase in the community of families struggling,” said Bollier. “We are seeing more families apply for different types of aid. Can we also get some data on how many kids are actually receiving this from Parks and Rec?”
Smith said the program has approved about $350 in scholarships in the past several months — enough for maybe 10 kids.
Another commissioner observed, “we shouldn’t have kids turned away (for lack of money). Maybe $37 is nothing — but when you’re deciding on whether to put food on your table or gas in your car ...”
Bollier suggested the town do a better job of advertising the sports scholarships, so parents in distress won’t be too embarrassed to ask whether there’s help available. “The parent is not going to show up and put themselves in that uncomfortable position of asking.”
He noted that the Methodist Church also collects soccer and baseball cleats from kids who outgrow them then distributes them for free to other kids.
The commission ultimately raised no objection to the fee increase — but urged the staff to do a better job of making sure that parents know scholarships are available to cover the fees.
