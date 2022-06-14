The Gila County Provisional Community College district board last week adopted an $8 million budget, representing a roughly 9% increase.
The board also slightly lowered the property tax rate — thanks to a healthy jump in property values that will produce 4% more money despite the roughly 1% decline in the rate per $100,000 of assessed value.
This means the owner of a $300,000 home in Payson would pay just under $300 in property taxes to the community college district.
The property tax provides about $5.6 million of the district’s revenue — roughly 70%. The rest comes from tuition, the state and other sources. Overall, the district has about $800,000 more to spend in the upcoming year than in the current year.
The increase comes despite a small, projected decrease in enrollment for the fiscal 2022-23 year.
The budget assumes enrollment will decline from 767 full-time equivalent students (FTES) this year to 725 in the upcoming year — a nearly 6% decline. A full-time equivalent student consists of 15 units of class credits, which is different from the “head count” — the total number of students enrolled. The Payson campus has a lot of non-traditional students, mostly retirees taking one or two enrichment classes. The proposed state budget could lower the formula for a full-time student to 12 units — which would more closely match the norm nationally and would effectively increase state aid.
The Gila County Provisional Community College is administered by Eastern Arizona College in Safford (EAC), in Graham County. GCC doesn’t have its own accreditation and therefore relies on EAC, which hires most of the employees and establishes programs and curriculum in consultation with the GCC board. The college pays EAC about $2 million annually to administer its programs and take advantage of its accreditation.
The budget provides about $9,435 for each full-time student equivalent — an increase of about 12% over the current year.
Community colleges across the state struggled with enrollment declines during the pandemic. In 2019, the district has full-time equivalent enrollment of 683. Only Santa Cruz County had fewer students — 113. Graham County’s EAC had 3,000. Overall, community college enrollment declined by 5% in 2019, the most recent year for which figures are available on the state 2021 appropriations report.
The Payson and Globe community college campuses have struggled for years to escape the trap of state equalization funding — a formula that gives some rural community colleges a lot more state funding than others, based mostly on when the college districts were set up. The formula provides a windfall for some rural districts — but starves community college districts that came late to the party.
So Graham County, in 2021, got $17.5 million in extra equalization funding, Navajo County got $8.4 million and Cochise County got $7.2 million. The other rural community colleges did not get equalization aid.
Total state support for community colleges went from $97 million in 2020 to $65 million in 2021, according to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. This forced yet another round of tuition increases at many colleges. Once nearly free, a full-time student at GCC now pays more than $1,000 a semester in tuition — thanks in large measure to years of declines in state support. Community colleges remain a crucial pathway to good jobs and an education in rural areas and for first-generation college students.
Gila Community College continues to investigate whether it can get its own accreditation, making it independent of Eastern Arizona College.
The college has set aside money over the years to pay for the substantial costs of seeking separate accreditation.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year did include $30 million to establish six new workforce accelerators at community colleges, hoping to improve workforce training programs. Those workforce programs would be established in Mohave, Cochise, Graham, Coconino, Navajo, Pima and Maricopa counties.
GCC has career training programs in fire sciences, cosmetology, nursing and other fields. It also has a dual enrollment program that makes it possible for students to work on a college degree while still in college.
The state in 2021 also made it possible to establish four-year degree programs at some community colleges. EAC already has a program to offer four-year degrees, in some cases in collaboration with Arizona State University.
However, the state budget is currently stalled 50 days past the normal end of the state legislative session — mostly over a dispute about whether to use $1 billion from the state’s $5 billion surplus to make up for the money K-12 lost when courts overturned the voter-approved Proposition 208.
