The bitter debate that led up to the congressional censure of Rep. Paul Gosar underscored the unabated political polarization that has left little common ground between the two parties.
Only two Republicans supported the censure of Gosar for posting a cartoonish video showing him stabbing a fellow House member and attacking President Joe Biden.
Republican leaders defended him, suggesting the Democrats have not created a precedent for using censure to punish members of Congress of the opposite party for merely expressing unpopular opinions.
Gosar himself said the cartoon in a video linking illegal immigrants with drugs, violence and murder was merely symbolic, which only a person of low IQ would take as an incitement to violence. He said Democrats are the ones who have incited violence, by praising Black Lives Matter demonstrations and criticizing supporters of former President Donald Trump.
He portrayed himself as a First Amendment martyr and compared himself to the 11 workers at the French publication Charlie Harbab murdered by Al Quaeda sympathizers after the magazine printed a cartoon of Mohammad.
“If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person attempted to be censured by this House, so be it,” said Gosar. “It is done.”
The House considered but did not pass a series of censure resolutions against then Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton in 1793.
The last congressman censured was Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel for 13 ethics violations, including failing to pay taxes, accepting charitable donations from companies who had business before the committee he led and accepting a rent-subsidized apartment from a developer. That censure passed on a bipartisan vote.
Censure has grown increasingly rare. In 1832, Rep. William Stanbery was censured for insulting the speaker, Joshua Giddings was censured for violating a House gag rule to present anti-slavery resolutions, Laurence Keitt was censured in 1856 for helping beat an abolitionist senator with a cane and two members were censured in 1864 for supporting the Confederacy. Between 1866 and 1875 11 members were censured for assault, corruption and “unparliamentary language.”
In 1878, Rep. Charles Diggs was censured after a conviction for 11 counts of mail fraud. Rep. Gerry Studds and Rep. Daniel Crane were censured after having sex with 17-year-old congressional pages.
The censure motion stripped Gosar of his committee assignments, including the Natural Resources Committee. That limits his ability to introduce legislation. But his links to far-right groups, his spread of unfounded claims that hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast in the last election, his social media and speaking links to white nationalist groups and his inflammatory language had already made him something of a pariah in Congress. He has asserted that the rioters who attacked the Capitol building on Jan. 6 were patriots, claimed left-wing groups actually instigated the riots, insisted police “executed” a Trump supporter from Arizona as she tried to climb into the building through a window and asserted police have tortured people arrested on Jan. 6 for assaulting officers and breaking into the Capitol building.
He said the cartoonish depiction of him stabbing New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not an incitement to violence, but a legitimate criticism of the administration’s “evil” immigration policy.
“My staff produced a short anime for Twitter causing many on the left to purposefully mischaracterize its meaning. I find the faux outrage infantile and the hyperventilating and shrill accusations that this cartoon is dangerous to be laughable or intentionally hyperbolic. Either way it is wrong. After Twitter defamed me and called the cartoon “hateful” we took it down. There is nothing “hateful” in the video, but the Democrats and left-wing media were screaming at Twitter to take action against me.”
However, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and other representatives supporting the motion of censure said the use of such violent images has increased threats against elected officials since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“For that member to post such a video on his official Instagram account and use his official congressional resources in the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials goes beyond the pale,” the Democratic congresswoman said in a statement. “As the events of Jan. 6 have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence.”
The video was a harsh criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policy. Most of the video showed pictures of Border Patrol officers and migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The intro to the video was an altered version of the opening credits of the anime series “Attack on Titan.” The face of Gosar was superimposed on a flying, sword-wielding hero as he attacked the monsters, wearing the faces of President Biden and Ocasio-Cortez.
Gosar said in his statement, “The focus in anime is intended to be thematic and storytelling through cartoon. The video from my office tells the story of the evil of illegal immigration and those who support it. The evil wind is illegal immigration and the open borders we now have. Official estimates are that 2.2 million illegal aliens will be let into the United States this year by the Biden administration. This number does not include the hundreds of thousands who escaped detection and were not counted.”
The U.S. admits about 1.1 million immigrants legally each year. In the past year an estimated 2 million immigrants have entered illegally. The U.S. has immediately deported most of those, but either holds or releases into various communities people claiming asylum. The immigrant population in the U.S. includes about 35 million lawful immigrants and 11 million unauthorized immigrants. The number of people attempting to enter the country illegally has nearly tripled in the past several years.
Gosar continued, “The cartoon hero in this anime is set on a mission to stop the evil that is plaguing the people. The cartoon hero can fly. He carries a saber in each hand. It is a memetic, fictitious cartoon in the anime tradition and style. There are anti-heroes in the short story represented a Titan, or a humanoid that attacks humans. The Titan is obviously not human. The anime ends where the hero stops short in front of an image of Joe Biden — ready to do cartoon battle. Superimposed, rather crudely, is my face as the cartoon hero, and the face of Rep. Cortez as the Titan. As a proud member of the open borders caucus, she is representative of the plague of illegal immigration. Her penchant for amnesty is well known, as is my opposition. The depiction of Mr. Biden pertains to his administration’s decision to leave the border open while illegal aliens invade from all points. The cartoon hero symbolically smites the evil. As heroes are thematically required to do.”
Rep. Gosar said his video was a criticism of the administration’s $4 trillion, “Build Back Better” bill coming before Congress this week. Rep. Gosar said the plan would provide massive amnesty to millions of criminals in the country illegally.
Actually, the bill has been scaled back to about $1.8 trillion over 10 years. The original bill would have provided a way for many of the estimated 11 million of people in the U.S. illegally to eventually win citizenship or a green card — although it would screen people for any criminal history. The scaled down bill would allow people who have lived in the country illegally since 2011 to apply for permission to remain legally until 2031. It’s unclear whether that provision would clear the House, much less survive in the more closely divided Senate.
However, most of the criticism of Gosar’s social media video has focused on the alleged incitement to violence in the brief, cartoon portions.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez gets almost daily death threats, she said recently in a congressional hearing. The Justice Department filed five criminal charges against Garret Miller, one of the Jan. 6 rioters, after he tweeted “assassinate AOC” along with pictures of himself storming the Capitol building. Miller also tweeted that he would hang the Capitol police officer who shot and killed demonstrator Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through a window into the Capitol building, declaring it “hunting season.”
Gosar has also said that Babbitt was assassinated by police.
However, Gosar ridiculed the notion that the video would spur violence directed at President Biden or Ocasio-Cortez. “This is a cartoon. It is not a documentary. It is not real life.”
Gosar drew a parallel between the reaction to his cartoon and the 2015 murders by two al-Qaeda members in reaction to a satirical cartoon depicting the prophet Muhammad in the French weekly Charlie Hebdo. The terrorists killed 11 people and wounded 12 others.
Gosar wrote, “While the degree of punishment differs, this is the same sentiment expressed against the Charlie Hebdo magazine in France in 2015 that was punished for publishing a cartoon — resulting in a real-life massacre of 12 real live people. Indeed, the former deputy director of the CIA concluded that those who attacked Charlie Hebdo were “trying to shut down a media organization that lampooned the Prophet Muhammad.” And now here, in the United States, six years later, the motive by some of my colleagues in Congress is the same: to shut down media that lampoons those who support the dangerous open border policies of the Biden administration. I am entitled to speak to the people and to do so in a manner that is engaging. Nothing in that video uttered a single threat. Nothing in fact was threatening to any person. The Titans are symbolic. The heroes are mythic.
“The cartoon exposes the threats to America. It does not make any threat to anyone. I cannot control those who deliberately lie about this and claim it is a real-world attack and a call for violence against any person. It is clearly not. One would have to have an insufferably low IQ to make that assertion with a straight face. Indeed, it is knowingly false to portray the anime as a call for violence.”
In a statement issued after the vote of censure, he said it’s mostly Democrats who incite violence, by supporting Black Lives Matter protesters and harshly criticizing Trump supporters.
The Squad needs to be Censured for their Anti American and Jewish remarks🙏 but instead the Democrats support them and other Radical left wing groups . 🤷♂️
