Rep. Paul Gosar has decided to shut his congressional office and isolate himself in his Arizona home after his exposure to the coronavirus at a conservative gathering, which was also attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Gosar, who represents Rim Country, issued a press release saying he had considerable direct exposure to a person who attended the American Conservative Union’s annual convention on Feb. 26-29.
The person later tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine in a hospital. Gosar has no symptoms, but out of an “abundance of caution” will remain isolated at home. He is closing his Washington, D.C. office for now, since he had contact with staff members after his exposure.
Neither Pence nor Trump had direct contact with the attendee who later tested positive, but interacted with other people at the conference who did.
President Trump later told the press he had “no concern at all” about his possible exposure while attending the annual convention of one of the leading conservative organizations in the country and has no plans to curtail his campaign rallies in the face of the spread of the virus in the U.S.
Many members of his cabinet also attended the gathering.
Gosar praised the president for assembling “an incredible team” to deal with the spread of the virus and said he’d also been in contact with the House’s attending physician.
The five-term congressman’s district includes much of western Arizona along the Colorado River and extends through Prescott and all of Rim Country.
