Rep. Tom O’Halleran strongly supported President Biden’s ban on the import of Russian oil and natural gas.
“Vladimir Putin continues to lie to the Ukrainian people, his own people, and the people of the world,” said O’Halleran. “We will not be fooled by his deception. Ukraine has never been a threat to Russia; now, the world watches in horror as innocent Ukrainian women and children are killed in their own streets. The United States and our allies must continue to place the strongest sanctions on Russia to save lives, and these sanctions should include a ban on the importation of Russian oil.”
O’Halleran also says he supports the repeal of normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and barring Russia access to the World Trade Organization. He also supports a bill to provide $10 billion in humanitarian, military, and economic support for Ukraine and to raise tariffs on Russian imports.
Some 2 million Ukrainian refugees have already fled the Russian invasion, which has bogged down into a siege of major cities.
The Ukraine has urged the West to bar Russian oil imports, which bring in $1 billion daily and so continue to finance the war.
Only about 3% of U.S. oil comes from Russia. However, Russia provides 12% of the world’s oil and 17% of its natural gas. Western Europe relies on Russia to provide nearly a third of its energy. So far, European nations have held off on banning Russian energy imports.
A unilateral U.S. ban on Russian oil will likely have some impact on already skyrocketing gasoline prices here.
O’Halleran has co-sponsored a bill that would temporarily suspend the federal 18 cents per gallon gas to cushion the impact or rising gas prices on the already high rate of inflation in the U.S.
“While this measure may increase prices at the pump, we cannot in good conscience continue to send billions of dollars to Russia in oil purchases,” said O’Halleran. “We have worked to increase American energy production under our Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — signed into law last fall — including funding for solar, hydropower, wind, clean energy and electric vehicles, all of which will offset American reliance on petroleum products.”
He also noted that oil companies currently have rights to 9,000 federally approved oil leases which they’re not currently tapping into.
President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday and Congress is expected to also act on the issue.
Economists have predicted a U.S. ban on oil production will push inflation higher, but not have a big impact on global markets unless other western nations follow suit.
The U.S. is currently the world’s largest energy producer at more than 20 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia comes in second, with about 12 million barrels. Russia’s close behind that total. Canada ranks No. 5, with about 6 million barrels, followed by Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Iran and Kuwait.
The U.S. imported about 700,000 barrels a day from Russia in 2021, which amounts to about 10% of U.S. oil imports.
Gas prices in the U.S. hit an average of $4.15 a gallon early this week and inflation in March peaked at an annual rate of 8%.
O’Halleran currently represents the 1st Congressional District, which includes most of northern Arizona, but not northern Gila County. However, due to redistricting, he’ll run for re-election in a redrawn Congressional District 2, which includes all of Gila County as well as all of Navajo and Apache counties.
Rep. Paul Gosar, who currently represents Rim Country, will run in a redrawn Congressional District 9. He has issued a statement saying that the U.S. should not get involved in directly opposing the Russian war in the Ukraine.
Some economists have predicted that a full ban on Russian oil in the West could drive the price of oil to $160 per barrel — shattering the 2008 all-time record high of $147 a barrel.
However, a Quinnipiac poll this week found that an overwhelming majority of Americans support a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports, even if it drives up prices.
