Big changes loom for the bustling Payson visitors center.
Including maybe an abrupt shutdown.
The Payson Town Council on Thursday directed the town manager to talk to the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce about having the town take over management of the visitors center.
One little wrinkle: The current contract with the chamber to run the visitors center on the corner of Highway 87 and Main Street runs out on June 30.
Mayor Tom Morrissey worried the abrupt shift could upend the outreach to tourists at the busiest time of the year.
“That is prime property — you can’t miss it,” said Morrissey, suggesting that if the town takes over the visitors center it should sign a proposed $43,000, one-year extension. “So you just have that time to make the transition — if that was the will of the council — it would make the most sense. I think it’s cutting the legs out from under the chamber.”
However, other council members seemed more interested in a quick transition to a town-operated visitors center.
Councilor Jim Ferris said, “With the chamber we have very limited hours there anyway. And you have all the brochures available — so it’s nothing you couldn’t house at the parks and recreation location” in Green Valley Park.
Visitors to Payson now drop by the center to get information about the town. The center was closed for long stretches this year due to the pandemic, but in 2019 it logged about 65,000 visitors and answered another 1,600 email and phone requests for information. The chamber put the value of the volunteer hours donated in 2019 at about $57,000. The town’s current contract calls for a payment to the chamber of $36,000, down from a peak of about $48,000 in 2017.
The council has been mulling over its contract with the chamber for weeks, but still couldn’t make up its collective mind as the contract deadline loomed. The next council meeting won’t come until after the contract expires.
The chamber had proposed three alternatives ranging in cost from $43,000 to $63,000 per year to continue operating the center on one of the busiest corners in town. The building’s actually on loan from Gila County, and would revert to the county if the town moved the visitors center. Since 1991, Payson has contracted with the chamber to man the center — mostly with volunteers.
The chamber’s low-cost option — totaling $43,000 annually — would operate the center for 20 hours a week, with hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That price doesn’t include the roughly $2,000 annual cost of cleaning the bathrooms once a day nor the cost of making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The chamber’s high-cost option would cost something like $63,000. This would operate the center for 40 hours a week — including 5.5 hours on Sunday. It includes complying with the Americans with Disability Act and cleaning restrooms that would be open to the public.
But the majority of the town council wanted to instead explore having town staff take over operation of the visitors center — and perhaps moving it down to the end of Main Street in the recreation department’s office on the shores of Green Valley Lake.
The staff presentation noted that a survey of other visitors centers in the region found that they cost an average of about $150,000 annually to operate. The presentation did not include an estimate of the cost to the town of taking over operations of the visitors center.
The council didn’t vote on the options offered by the chamber of commerce, but most of the council members expressed a clear interest in taking over operations from the chamber. However, they worried about the transition time, the long list of unanswered questions, and the chamber’s possible reaction.
The town’s contract attorney said that because the agenda didn’t list the contract as a possible action item, the council couldn’t actually take a vote. The state open meeting law restrictions give the public a chance to weigh in on issues before the council actually makes a decision.
Town Manager Troy Smith said all he needed was direction from the council before talking to the chamber about the alternatives.
“We would continue our existing relationship while working on our transition plan. We will come back with an agreement.”
“If we went ahead with option four, are we fully prepared to operate?” asked Councilor Chris Higgins. “Is that something we could do going forward at the level it could be done?”
He ultimately suggested that a six-month transition period would make sense.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs commented, “I like it. I like the idea. It’s kind of a no-brainer to go ahead with it. Tourism. It’s one way to drive business towards Main Street, at least in my mind. So, I don’t know. I think it would be good. You may not appreciate that. But I agree, it’s ... there’s going to be a transition period. We’re dealing with fires and all kinds of things now.”
Councilor Barbara Underwood said, “One of the best things I like about option four, we have restrooms. The current chamber location — the disadvantage is parking, the access and you would have to bring the bathrooms up to ADA compliance. So I am seeing the value of bringing it on board with parks and recreation. I will say, the chamber for all these years has done a great job of facilitating it. Maybe with some more signage, we could pull people down there (to Green Valley Park at the end of Main Street).”
“I’m all for option four at this point,” said Ferris. “At the current location and the problems with the volunteers and only one person there during some of those hours — to me it’s not a good situation.”
But Morrissey worried about the impact on the chamber, noting that the business community is already suffering from the impact of the pandemic. “It’s been devastating to our business community and I think to our chamber. I believe (Chamber Manager) Brenda Case has done an amazing job of keeping the energy up and keeping the lights on. I’d rather give it six months, or a year. That would be my thought.”
Councilor Scott Nossek said, “It seems to me it’s going to take six months or a year. So it seems to me we should keep it close to the status quo for a year, which gives us plenty of time to explore what looks like a good possibility.”
Higgins said, “I want to make sure that we’re giving direction. If we’re looking at six months, you need to know that’s what we’re looking at. If it’s a year out, that puts it too far out.”
Smith noted that there’s no legal requirement for the town to have a visitors center. “My sense is that you want to pursue option four and you’re concerned about what impact that might have on the chamber. Those are answers that I don’t have for you today, but we’ll work on it.”
“We need to think about the business community,” said Higgins. “I wouldn’t want to see it shut down because of how much our businesses rely on it.”
“So you’re going to work on agreement to continue beyond June 30?” asked Morrissey.
“I hope so,” concluded Smith.
