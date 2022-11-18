Payson will draw up plans to build its own community center and covered pool — but the MHA Foundation may still contribute to the project.
The MHA Foundation had offered to build a community and aquatic center on land across from Gila Community College it bought from the Forest Service. But after more than a year of fruitless negotiations, the town’s moving forward with its own plans. The MHA Foundation has not ruled out helping support the project.
The Payson council on Nov. 10 approved spending $200,000 to hire a firm to write up preliminary plans for its own community/aquatic center — perhaps in Rumsey Park.
“The partnership we were exploring was for the MHA to be in charge of all the construction and cost, with the town taking over maintenance and operations,” said Payson Councilor Scott Nossek, who is also on the Rim Country Educational Alliance board. “This did not work out in time, so we are moving forward with the TOP designing and constructing a new facility on town property.”
Jennifer Smith, board member of the MHA Foundation and president of the Rim Country Educational Foundation, confirmed that a community/aquatic center “is 100% their project.” She added, so far “the Town has not submitted a proposal to MHA for support of the project.”
The Payson Senior Center has also been part of the community/aquatic center project, but Barbara Underwood, Payson council member and board member for the Senior Center confirmed “the Senior Center is moving forward with our own plans.
“Our needs were different from the town’s,” she said.
The Senior Center owns a piece of land “directly behind the police department” and the “architect is almost done with the working plans” on a new building to replace the current center on Main Street. Now, the Senior Center has to raise the money to build the facility.
MHA Foundation has been seeking town support for a community/aquatic center that would include a new senior center since January of 2021. The council approved negotiations, which never managed to hash out an agreement. Mayor Tom Morrissey, Town Manager Troy Smith, and the town’s contract attorney represented the town at the negotiating table.
Meanwhile, the MHA Foundation on its own built the new Granite Dells Park, originally hoping the town would agree to take over operation and maintenance of the park. The MHA Foundation originally planned to build a swim center next to the park, but shifted the site for the proposed center to the other side of its property off the highway to accommodate town requests.
The Memorandum of Understanding that governed the negotiations expired in July, wrote Deputy Town Manager Kevin Artz in his council decision request.
Artz, the town’s financial director, suggested the town pay for a “preliminary conceptual design of a community recreation facility.” He proposed hiring a consultant with $100,000 from the operating contingency funds and another $100,000 from the event center capital project fund.
The council had several questions.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins asked whether the town could build the complex in stages — and wondered whether it’s necessary to have a covered pool.
“You could build one phase so that additional phases could be added later,” said Troy Smith. “This is quite often done with new government buildings ... it is typically a little more expensive that way.”
He added an indoor pool would serve Payson’s needs better.
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian wondered if taking money from the $840,000 event center capital fund would push back future improvements.
“To date we have not hired a design firm to look at that space,” said Troy Smith.
He reassured the council the event center fund would not suffer with the removal of the $100,000.
Council member Jim Ferris opposed a “raid” on the event center funds.
Council member Barbara Underwood wondered if the community/aquatic center “could be at the old pool site.”
Council member Jolynn Schinstock asked that the project be phased, with the idea of adding basketball courts in the future.
“It could be to our benefit for the town to have indoor basketball and volleyball courts for town sports programs,” she said.
Mayor Tom Morrissey wondered, “is there an answer to this?”
Nossek reminded the council that when they voted to demolish Taylor Pool, they agreed that a new pool ranked as its top priority.
After the meeting, Nossek said the MHA Foundation has made it “clear that they are not ‘done’ with the town and want to help with the project,” he said after the meeting.
The council voted 6-1 to fund the a phased concept design, with Ferris voting against moving the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!