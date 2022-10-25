Counties throughout Arizona have made ambitious plans to reduce drug overdoses hoping to receive millions of dollars from a national legal settlement.
The money flowing into state and county health departments all over the country will come from a multi-billion-dollar settlement with drug companies, which have admitted they fostered a tidal wave of drug overdoses from opioids by deceptive and misleading marketing of prescription painkillers.
The crisis is especially acute in Gila County, with one of the highest overdose death rates in the state.
The spread of fentanyl has driven overdose deaths to record levels, according to the report by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The report was intended in part to prepare counties for the ground rules for spending the money they hope to receive from the settlement.
In 2021, Gila County reported the highest overdose death rate in the state — about 24% above the state average. The county’s non-fatal overdose rate was only slightly above the statewide average.
In 2021, only 41% of those suffering from an overdose got the antidote — less than half of the statewide average.
Fortunately, so far this year the administration of Naloxone has increased to 71%, according to the state department of health services. That’s now the second-lowest percentage in the state — a distinction Gila County shares with Mohave and Yuma counties. It’s still way behind Navajo County, with the highest rate in the state at 96%.
In 2021, the state reported about 53,000 opioid overdoses, which resulted in $2.2 billion in medical costs — about $42,000 per case. That included $43 million in Gila County, which had the highest rate of hospitalization for overdoses in the state.
Almost 4,000 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses last year, with the trend finally leveling out after three years of rapid increase.
Earlier this year, Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, agreed to pay at least $6 billion for their role in creating an explosion in the use of prescription painkillers, which led to a dramatic increase in overdose deaths. An earlier $4 billion settlement was overturned because it provided blanket protection for the Sackler family, even though the company admitted to misbranding and fraud in marketing the drugs.
The explosion in the use of prescription painkillers and the subsequent injection of synthetic opioids like fentanyl into the illegal drug trade has killed an estimated 500,000 Americans in the past 20 years, according to the U.S. Justice Department. So many young people have died from overdoses in the past three years that it contributed to one of the first declines in U.S. life expectancy on record.
An estimated 20 million Americans have a substance abuse disorder. Drug addiction and overdoses had been on the decline before the opioid crisis developed. But in 2020, overdose deaths jumped 30% — with a majority of the deaths linked to fentanyl.
The nation’s three largest U.S. drug distributors are still working to finalize a $26 billion settlement over their role in the opioid crisis. The lawsuits center on deceptive marketing practices to push the highly addictive painkillers.
The settlement put conditions on how states and counties can use the money that will eventually flow from the settlement.
The goal is to prevent a repeat of the problems that stemmed from the multi-billion-dollar settlement with tobacco companies, which spent decades promoting fake research and burying legitimate studies documenting the addictive effects of nicotine. Studies suggest only about 3% of the money from those tobacco settlements actually ended up funding efforts to prevent tobacco use and treat addiction.
The billions handed out to counties, states and cities to combat COVID presents another case in point. In Navajo County and others — millions went into county reserves and infrastructure projects while vaccination campaigns floundered.
The briefing by the Johns Hopkins’ university researchers said the counties must:
• Spend the money to save lives, not to cover other budget problems: Currently fewer than 20% of people with an opioid addiction get any treatment. Many counties actually cut existing addiction treatment programs to shift money to COVID or deal with the pandemic economic downturn. “Given the economic downturn, many states and localities will be tempted to use the dollars to fill holes in their budgets rather than expand needed programs,” said the report.
• Use evidence to guide spending: “Researchers and doctors have built a substantial body of evidence demonstrating what works and what does not. States and localities should use this information to make funding decisions.”
• Invest in youth prevention. Overdoses among children have increased steadily, with 8,000 deaths among teens between 1999 and 2016. About half of people with substance abuse disorders started using before the age of 14. Studies suggest that every dollar spent on youth prevention saves $18 in later costs.
• Focus on racial equality: White and minority communities have similar rates of substance use disorders, but minorities who use drugs are far more likely to end up in the criminal justice system than whites, said the report.
“Minority groups are also more likely to face barriers in accessing high-quality treatment and recovery support services,” the report concluded.
