christensen

“About 90% of those we review we opposed. The reason we oppose them, generally speaking, is because they’re not good. They’re either going to cut funding (to counties) in a way that doesn’t make sense – or they’re going to make requirements without counties having the option to be involved in.”

Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen

 provided photo

Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen is charged with riding herd on the Arizona Legislature.

For an old rancher, it’s like being charged with keeping the coyotes from getting after the chickens.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.