Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen is charged with riding herd on the Arizona Legislature.
For an old rancher, it’s like being charged with keeping the coyotes from getting after the chickens.
Christensen serves on the County Supervisors Association of Arizona’s legislative policy committee – which meets every Friday to track proposed state legislation.
“They’ve introduced 1,300 bills so far – which means a whole lot of bills,” Christensen said during a recent board meeting. “Many of them we don’t review because they’re not pertinent to counties. We opposed about 90% of those we review. The reason we oppose them, generally speaking, is because they’re not good. They’re either going to cut funding (to counties) in a way that doesn’t make sense – or they’re going to make requirements without counties having any options.
“Generally, we approve things with permissive language,” which means the county can choose whether to enact new regulations or participate in new programs. “When we have that language, it makes it a lot easier. Whether any of those bills reach a vote on the floor is another story,” said Christensen.
For instance, the Senate Commerce Committee on a 5-2 vote approved SB 117, which would essentially gut the zoning ordinances of counties and towns. The bill would toss density requirements in residential areas – so property owners could build a triplex and backyard dwelling units in any residential area. In theory, this could result in 12 or 15 units per acre in a neighborhood zoned for three per acre.
The bill would also eliminate design review standards and requirements for off-street parking, while also allowing apartment buildings anywhere within two miles of a light rail line. The bill would set tight limits on the time cities and counties can take to approve developments, bypass planning commission reviews in many cases and impose other changes.
Backers say the bill would help solve the state’s growing housing shortage by increasing densities and speeding up development.
So, basically, bye-bye zoning.
On the other hand, the supervisors also reported on some encouraging developments in the legislature. County governments remain hostages of the state and federal government – since they administer many programs over which they have little administrative or financial control and rely heavily on grants to carry out their responsibilities.
Some of the more hopeful news coming out of the last board meeting included:
• Regional transit system: County Manager James Menlove reported that efforts to create a regional bus system with mostly state and federal money have moved forward with the agreement of the Town of Miami to participate. Payson recently took over operating the Beeline Bus system from the Payson Senior Center – but that was a temporary stop-gap on the promise the county and the seven other incorporated cities would set up a transit system. Menlove said “Payson has taken over the Beeline and they’ve done a great job – but they don’t want it permanently.” He said he hopes to form the regional system by the end of March.
• Veterans Center: Rep. David Marshall (R-Show Low) has agreed to sponsor HB 2725 to provide $1 million to operate a new veterans retreat and services center the county is building in Young. “That’s a fabulous thing,” said Menlove.
• Community college independence: Supervisor Christensen reported that he has also agreed to serve on a newly formed Gila County Provisional Community College Advisory Board, tasked with helping the college achieve independence. Currently, the college system is operated and credentialed by Eastern Arizona College. The committee includes Neil Jensen who heads the Cobre Valley Medical Center, Carl Coach, the former chief financial officer for Scottsdale Community College and Bobby Davis, the Mayor of Star Valley. “So the committee is diverse consisting of members that can hopefully come up with good ideas to pursue this independent status.”
