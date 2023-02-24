Gila County will plunk down another $70,000 so the public can watch courtroom proceedings on a Zoom link over the internet.
This time, the souped-up, hook-up will connect the Globe Regional Court Hearing Room to a live streaming upgrade on YouTube.
Hopefully, it will work better than this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting – when the normally well-behaved microphones didn’t work until the very end of the meeting.
The Payson Court also has live streaming – having just undergone an overhaul. On Mondays, the court streams its proceedings from the old courthouse. The system can also live-stream trials in the new courtroom in the just-completed county complex. The larger facilities finally make it possible to hold jury trials in Payson – instead of making jurors miss work for days when they have to schlep to Globe for jury trials.
The county’s $69,330.83 contract with Conference Technologies Inc. will upgrade the audio-visual systems for the main courtroom.
The Administrative Office of the Courts “is implementing a statewide web-based digital evidence portal. Due to the increase in digital evidence, the need to be able to store, retrieve and display this digital evidence in the future, and the large number of courts conducting virtual hearings, a digital evidence portal is not only an innovation, but is now a critically important tool for courts,” according to the staff report presented to the supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
For now, the upgraded system in Globe “would apply to Civil division only,” noted the staff report.
