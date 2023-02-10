Don’t feed the elk.
Or the javelina.
Or the raccoons.
Heck. Just don’t feed the wildlife.
Well. Except the birds. And the squirrels.
No fruits, no vegetables, no salt licks, no hay bales.
Nada. Zip. Zilch.
Oh yeah – no unsecured trash cans either.
Not unless you’ve got $500 to pay the fine – every day until you stop.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, approved a new county-wide ban on feeding the wildlife, with the exception of backyard bird feeders that the squirrels will surely raid.
The ordinance grew from a flood of complaints by elk-swamped residents of Pine and Strawberry, who deluged Supervisor Steve Christensen with concerns about salt blocks and feeding stations maintained by their neighbors.
“I have a lot of constituents in Strawberry and Pine who are at their wit’s end at the amount of wildlife as a result of deliberate feeding. Game and Fish can’t handle the problem without this ordinance,” said Christensen.
Not all residents agreed.
Liz Sloane, of Star Valley, said, “I am emphatically opposed to the ordinance. Ben and Jerry (two neighborhood Payson elk) along with others are a major attraction in this community – they’re mascots of Payson. I believe in education – not regulation. We have the healthiest herd around – and this new regulation will not fix stupid. If you encounter them in the park – don’t try to pet them. Teach your kids respect. Slow down on the roadways.”
Frank Doblin, from Globe, also had his doubts. “It’s going to be pretty tough to enforce. I don’t know how our courts are going to handle more. It’s going to turn into – ‘well, I seen him feed the elk’ and he says, ‘I didn’t feed them.’”
Supervisor Woody Cline said the problem’s gotten too bad to ignore. “I’m not one for extra ordinances or laws or whatever, but something has to be done. However, I do want it to be well known that we’ve created these issues ourselves” as a result of years of supplemental feeding.
The county already has an ordinance restricting the feeding of bears – or disposing of trash and food waste in a way that attracts bears. Game and Fish reported that Gila County in 2019 had 294 reported incidents involving wildlife, 287 in 2018 and 236 in 2021. Most took place in Payson and Pine.
Last year, Payson photographer DJ Craig captured an incident involving an elk on the volleyball court in Green Valley park. The young bull lowered his antlers as if to charge a woman and two children before they scrambled hastily away.
The ordinance covers not only deliberate feeding – but “reckless” or “negligent” disposal of food items. County Health Director Josh Beck said that could include disposing of food in trash cans that aren’t secured against wildlife.
East Verde Estates, for instance, has a major problem with packs of javelina who tip over trash cans awaiting pickup during the night. The javelina then scavenge through the trash – spreading it all over the roadway. Even if you secure your trash during the week – would setting the can out for pickup count as “negligent” disposal of food waste in a way likely to attract food wildlife?
But Sheriff Adam Shepherd said the ordinance will give deputies and Arizona Game and Fish game wardens the basis to issue warnings based on citizen complaints.
“This isn’t something where we’re going to be sneaking around in the trees. It’ll be in response to a complaint by a neighbor or something like that. But right now, Game and Fish doesn’t have any tools to deal with the problem,” the sheriff told the supervisors.
Animal Control Officer Anthony Puskaric said Pine and Strawberry residents have reported a huge increase in the elk herd – and problems with people.
“People come to me saying they’ve been chased on their property when the elk come into the neighborhood to get hay. It’s not just people feeding elk – but you’ve got bobcats that bring rabies. You’ve got Airbnbs in the area where they have rules for the people who rent to feed the elk at a certain time of day,” he said.
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “my impression is that Game and Fish is going to take the lead enforcing this – and we’re not going to have deputies chasing around writing a bunch of tickets. We’ve got to work with people and I hope that’s still the case.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said “when you come up with something, there’s always cans of worms. This is a tough deal, but I believe it is a great ordinance.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen said, “this is a public safety issue.”
None of which mollified Liz Sloane, who grew up in Alaska, where she learned to live with wildlife – including the moose and bear that sometimes showed up in the back yard.
“My kids come from all over the state to hunt here because of the size of the herd. Do the elk get fed? Yes – they’re no different from the struggling single mom that society feeds daily. We need to teach people that no matter how friendly the elk and wildlife seem, they’re still wild animals and will not take kindly to being approached, petted or charged. There will be several people killed on the highways every year due to speed and lack of attention in driving. There will still be the person lacking common sense that approaches them with a bad outcome. Do you honestly think the ordinance will resolve the issue? I think not.”
