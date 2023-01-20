Gila County last week accepted nearly $172,000 in additional state and federal money to cope with its ongoing plague of drug overdoses and deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that Gila County suffers the state’s highest overdose death rate, due in part to lagging use of an antidote that can quickly reverse the effects of an often-fatal fentanyl overdose.

