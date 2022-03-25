A $472,000 federal grant to pave the Young Road and a $609,000 grant to battle wildfires in Gila County are the latest local benefits flowing from the return of congressional earmarking, in which representatives can prioritize funding for local projects.
Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly both put out press releases this week calling attention to local projects they won for Gila County in the most recent federal budget bill. The projects will take years to complete, but the funding kick starts a long list of improvements.
Other local projects include an upgraded Pleasant Valley Administrative site and a veterans center and VA mobile clinic. The veterans center will be built on 234 acres of national forest land the federal government will give the county. The land includes several decommissioned Forest Service ranger stations and barracks and bedrooms. The Forest Service Pleasant Valley Administrative site includes 17 building, some of them on the national registry of Historic Places in Young.
“We’re proud to partner with (Gila County) Supervisor Woody Cline to ensure Gila County receives the support it needs — from upgraded roads, to a robust wildfire prevention plan, to resources and facilities for Arizona veterans,” said Sinema.
“From providing new equipment for law enforcement and better job training facilities for Arizonans, these projects are going to have a direct impact on communities across the state,” said Kelly. “After months of work with Arizona mayors and local leaders, we are going to make key investments that create great-paying jobs, get Arizonans the skills they need, and make sure our state remains the best state to live, work and raise a family.
The earmarks also included several projects in Globe and other counties throughout the state. That includes a $2 million Workforce Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center in Superior to stimulate new businesses and train employees, a $100,000 project to repair a century-old earthen tunnel in the McCormick Wash and a $2 million sewer line replacement in Hayden.
“Superior has the potential to grow exponentially in the future. Because of Senator Kelly’s and Senator Sinema’s hard work and determination to fund our Workforce, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center, we will be able to attract good, high-paying jobs that will enable our town to build a stronger, more diverse and sustainable economy. We applaud our senators for their efforts,” said Town of Superior Mayor Mila Besich.
“We are appreciative of Senator Kelly’s and Senator Sinema’s efforts to secure funding for the McCormick Wash flood control project. Completion of this feasibility study, and eventually this project, will protect the city from a catastrophic flood event. Senators Kelly and Sinema have championed this important project and we are grateful for their hard work,” said Globe Mayor Al Gameros.
The Wildland Fire Prevention grant will help the county maintain its deteriorating system of water tanks, water bladders and storage facilities intended to help fire crews respond quickly to prevent a small fire from getting out of control. That includes augmenting the county’s system of Army surplus water bladders, that provide a quick way for firefighting helicopters to pick up water on small fires with a potential of growing out of control.
The all-weather surfacing of some 10 miles of dirt road will improve the connection to Young, with its population of some 600 in the Pleasant Valley. The area is the site of the infamous Pleasant Valley War, a feud between ranchers that ultimately claimed some 50 lives between 1882 and 1892.
Today, it’s a rural community with about 250 homes, a median age of 48, a median household income of about $23,000 and a small K-12 school system.
