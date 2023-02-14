So the Gila County Board of Supervisors last week approved nearly $400,000 in contracts to buy the raw materials that will allow county road workers to take over the task of chip sealing miles of well-used roads throughout the county.
The contracts included $66,000 for double-washed 3/8 inch rock chips from Payson Concrete, with the possibility of three annual renewals. The supervisors also approved a $325,000 contract to buy a special oil to mix with the chips to make a new, erosion resistant road surface. Hawker & Evans was the out-of-town low bidder on the contract for 350 tons of MC-800 chip seal oil.
The county has previously hired outside contractors to chip seal the miles of roads the county maintains in an area that sprawls across 4,800 square miles. If anyone asks – that’s bigger than Rhode Island and Delaware, with the District of Columbia thrown in for laughs. The county maintains 644 miles of road, including 155 miles of paved road.
The county will start chip sealing roads in Tonto Basin and Strawberry in May, said Public Works Director Homero Vela.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said “I would like to l tip my hat to the culture change (in public works). It’s great to see the change and the willingness of the staff to reach out and do chip seals.”
He said he visited a site doing chip sealing and talked to workers from several departments, who had taken on the task. “It’s great the staff is willing to get back to work and do the chip sealing – we’re saving hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Supervisor Woody Cline wondered why the county needed “double washed” chips.
Vela had the answer at the tip of his tongue. “We use rapid setting, polymer modified asphalt emulsion – they want it to stick to the aggregate. The thickness of the oil should be such that you’re covering half of that chip – the other half sticks out and gives traction. The bottom line: you want adherence to the chip with the oil.”
“And what happens if you have extra oil?” asked Cline.
“We need to find extra chips. There’s always an availability to extend the chip sealing on the road a little longer.”
Cline concluded, “the further you can stretch that $325,000, the happier I’ll be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!