The Town of Star Valley, through the efforts of both its staff and council, has a reputation for fiscal responsibility and has had a healthy reserve at the end of every budget year in recent memory.
So it came as a surprise to the town when Gila County said it owed money for court services. The town contracts with the county to handle court cases. But since 2017, the two entities have been operating without an intergovernmental agreement for services. The IGA in place for court services expired in April 2017 and, at that time, the town had an outstanding balance of $76,000, according to information provided at the July 23 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
Tim Grier, town manager and attorney for Star Valley, said at the time the IGA expired, he was told the county had staffing issues and it needed to hold off on a new IGA.
The first he heard the town had an outstanding balance for court services was about a week ago, however, the issue of the IGA was brought to his attention last month. Before then, he had not heard from the county about the court services IGA for three years.
“The invoice came last week. We were surprised and disappointed. I don’t think the amount is correct, so we’re seeking clarification from county,” he said of the debt.
The BOS was asked to approve the new IGA for the services with Star Valley. County staff told the board the amount takes into consideration the actual costs to run the Magistrate Court and is not based on a per case fee.
The new IGA includes a clause to have Star Valley pay off the outstanding balance, which totals $105,861. The new IGA was reviewed and approved by Judge Timothy Wright and also approved by the Town of Star Valley.
After asking if the past due amount would be paid in full or increments, and told since the town had already signed the IGA, county staff expected payment to be made in full.
The BOS approved the agreement.
