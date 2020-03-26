The Gila County Board of Supervisors and the Star Valley Town Council both passed emergency proclamations in response to COVID-19 at special meetings Thursday, March 24.
The county proclamation makes all resources and means available to Gila County to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its residents from the threat posed by the continued spread of COVID-19. If those resources are exhausted, the declaration of a local emergency will enable Gila County to provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from other political subdivisions and entities.
County Manager James Menlove said with all the money the federal and state government is likely to make available, having the proclamation in place is the first step needed to take advantage of the financial resources the county could need to deal with COVID-19.
The Star Valley actions direct the town’s staff to prepare means and methods to ensure remote public participation in public meetings.
All public meetings that can be arranged to be held remotely, may be postponed or continued, as deemed necessary to reduce opportunities for spread of COVID-19 or for other public health reasons. Additionally, this may include the temporary closing or limitation of use of town or other facilities as deemed necessary and appropriate.
Star Valley, through its actions, also requested financial, mutual aid, and in-kind help be obtained from the county, the state and federal government as necessary and appropriate under the circumstances.
