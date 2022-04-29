The roller coaster ride continues.
Anxious Arizona school districts have spent months reading tea leaves and trying to predict the legislature’s next move with potentially far-reaching changes in school funding.
Last week, schools got a double dose of bad news.
First, the state budget deliberations bogged down in quicksand, with a freeze in school funding and a big increase in taxpayer money for private school vouchers in the works.
Second, court rulings doomed both Proposition 208’s promise of a billion dollars and a ballot initiative intended to roll back the biggest income tax cut in the state’s history.
The political furor over the budget, tax cuts and propositions has turned a promising year for schools into a fog of uncertainty. The state has a $5 billion surplus — both one-time money that includes a gush of federal grants and a structural surplus of more than a billion.
However, Republicans with a one-vote margin in the senate have so far failed to adopt a budget, with school funding at the heart of the deadlock.
Arizona remains about 48th in per-student funding nationally, with the largest class sizes and some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The pandemic has strained school districts statewide, with a growing teacher shortage, student test scores dropping and dropout rates rising.
So here’s a rundown on some of the big debates and developments affecting schools.
Court kills Prop. 208
The Arizona Supreme Court finally killed Proposition 208, a voter-approved measure that imposed a 3.5% income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 for an individual or $500,000 for a couple.
State lawmakers last session had already attempted to gut the proposition by enacting what amounts to a lower, 2.5% flat tax — which would have reduced the money from Proposition 208 by at least half.
Education advocates gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures for a referendum to repeal the 2.5% flat tax — effectively restoring the funding for Proposition 208 plus another billion in state revenues.
State Budget Deadlock
Next, Republican Rep. Paul Boyer provoked a crisis when he said he would only support the budget proposed by state Republican leaders if it funded the $1 billion in school funding lost with the demise of Proposition 208.
Boyer also wanted a big increase in eligibility for private school vouchers to cover any child from a low-income family, although voters had overturned a previous legislative attempt to expand the controversial program.
Instead, Republican legislative leaders proposed a “skinny” budget — which would simply increase this year’s budget in all categories to account for inflation and increases in demands for service. This would leave the surplus largely untouched, eliminate the limited, targeted education spending increase in Gov. Ducey’s proposed budget and replace none of the Proposition 208 money.
That budget was voted down last week due to the defection of a couple of Republicans and the unanimous opposition of Democrats. One of the dissenting Republicans said he wanted to open up vouchers to every student in the state.
The legislature is scrambling to come up with another budget plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!