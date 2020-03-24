Democrat Chris Bender, of Miami, has announced he’s running for Gila County sheriff.
He has served 18 years in uniformed leadership enforcement.
He served active duty in the U.S. Air Force; worked as a deputy sheriff in Missouri; served as a deputy for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office for seven years; a supervisor for the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police and now serves as patrol sergeant for the Miami Police Department.
“I’ve served my entire adult life in uniform serving in the military and law enforcement for 18 years. I ask for the opportunity to fix the sheriff’s office. I’ll work every day to build staff morale, improve training and employee discipline that have a direct impact on the quality of law enforcement service we provide to Gila County families,” Bender said.
Bender challenges Republican Sheriff Adam Shepherd, who was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. Bender said he is a conservative Democrat.
Bender said he is running because he thinks he can do a better job and believes Shepherd has not run the jail or patrol properly.
“There is only one patrol deputy on most shifts for all of southern Gila County, resulting in response times exceeding 20 minutes for high priority emergencies and several hours for regular 911 calls,” he said.
Bender said he would focus on unnecessary spending.
He is married to Carolyn and they have a 14-month-old son Isaac.
