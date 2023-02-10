“That highway and those trucks were there when those folks moved in. I know it can be noisy. I get it. What we could take away from those trucks where there would be potential for a wreck – I’m not willing to do that. I don’t care what the noise is.”
Sorry Pine – you’re gonna have to just put up with the sea-monster sound of big trucks engine braking as they come off the Mogollon Rim.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday Feb. 7 balked at an ordinance that would have required trucks to switch from engine braking to air brakes once they hit the flats entering Pine and Strawberry after negotiating the hair-raising, hairpin turns coming off the Rim.
Pine residents had bombarded Supervisor Steve Christensen with complaints about the screech and growl of the engine brakes groaning through the community. This prompted county staff to draft an ordinance, hold several public hearings and seek a recommendation from the sheriff’s office concerning where it was safe to bar the more effective engine braking as trucks enter Pine.
But Supervisor Woody Cline wasn’t convinced – insisting he didn’t want to discourage the use of engine braking if it improved safety.
“I don’t support the ordinance,” said Cline. “The trucks were built with these engine brakes for a purpose. I don’t think there’s any substitute for safety. I believe that in this particular area – it is what it is. That highway and those trucks were there when those folks moved in. I know it can be noisy. I get it. What we could take away from those trucks where there would be potential for a wreck – I’m not willing to do that. I don’t care what the noise is.”
Supervisor Steve Christensen – whose district includes Pine – disagreed. “I support the ordinance. I know that even if we get the signs in the wrong place right now – we can always change that in the future to cause less noise in the community. It’s needless noise – not a safety issue.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey, whose district is centered on Globe, initially supported the ban on engine braking once trucks get off the hill. However, after Cline detailed his objections – Humphrey opposed the ordinance.
Only one person who spoke during the public hearing. Frank Doblin, of Globe, said the ordinance could affect not only trucks, but also fire engines, school buses and county vehicles. “These are steep, winding roads and we have trucks coming through from all over – and maybe they’re coming off that hill a little faster than they think or they’re stuck behind a trailer and they have to use more brakes. I would highly suggest we not do a jake brake ordinance. They’ve got air brakes and the jake brakes that work off the engine – two different systems that would keep the truck under control – and avoid the unfortunate things that would cause you to stop really quick.”
He suggested the county focus on ticketing trucks that make excessive noise when they’re engine braking – which could signal mechanical problems.
The Sheriff’s Department had concluded the ordinance would not cause safety problems if the ban on engine braking started at Mile Post 266.5 (the Pine Trailhead) south of Pine on Highway 87 and at mile marker 270.3 on Hwy. 87 south of Strawberry. The ban would kick in again at Hwy. 87 mile maker 271 north of Strawberry and mile marker 269 north of Pine, the Strawberry Hollow turnoff.
Payson currently has an ordinance banning engine braking through town.
Welcome to the discussion.
