Payson school board member Barbara Underwood’s frustration during the budget work study session spurred a spirited discussion about whether the district’s embrace of instructional coaches has paid off.
“This is not meant to be personal,” she said during four-hour budget study session, “this is about re-evaluating the program that requires considerable resources that has not meaningfully improved student achievement.”
The district hired Brenda Case nine years ago as its first director of curriculum. Then it made three of its top teachers to become what amounts to coaches for teachers at each school site – helping them boost test scores and adapt to the shifts in state and district assessment testing. Case retired in the spring of 2020 and Katrina Sacco was hired as director of curriculum and assessment.
The high school, middle school and Julia Randall Elementary School each get a letter grade from the state, based mostly on how students do on year-end tests in math, English, and science. Payson’s test scores were often close to the state average and steadily improving until the pandemic. Scores across the country tumbled and have only partially recovered. The most recent district scores were reported last year – based on tests taken at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Depending on the grade level, roughly 39% to 44% of Payson students scored as “proficient” in math or English. That doesn’t mean the students couldn’t read and write – just that only 39% tested at or above the “proficient” level for their grade. Overall, Payson scored a little better than students statewide and nationally. Nonetheless, Payson students have improved but not made up all the ground lost since 2019, even though Arizona was among the first to return fully to in-person classes
The state stopped issuing school grades for two years and resumed in the current school year – based on last May’s scores. Payson got a B rating. Payson High School and Julia Randall Elementary School both got B ratings, while Rim Country Middle School got a C.
The district has been hammered by parents and community members worried about the scores. The district also administers quarterly tests to track individual student progress, part of the Galileo testing program. That’s a completely different set of tests than the statewide assessment – but the Galileo tests also charted a big drop during the pandemic and the slow recovery. The district had previously been releasing those quarterly Galileo test scores to the public – but has now decided to release only the year-end state assessment scores to reduce confusion between the two tests, said Gibson.
Underwood’s questions focused on whether the district needs to do something different to boost student test scores.
“Over the years, I have not seen the improvement that was promised to us. I hope moving forward that it needs to be redone in some way, shape or form. I look at all these other programs that we are doing that are somehow making a difference, like math intervention and reading intervention. When you say student achievement – these are positions that are working with students or improving students first hand.”
Her comments provoked a spirited defense of the value of the instructional coaches approach.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations about instructional coaches,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson. “Nobody can promise you anything. You’re not making a product – and we can’t point a finger at one position directly to affect academic success throughout the district or for a school site.”
She said scores did rise for several years after the institution of the instructional coaches – but that wasn’t enough to protect from the disruptions of the pandemic. “The numbers are not good – but that doesn’t mean 50% of our students are illiterate. Yes, we have concerns about student achievement proficiency numbers as determined by state testing. But when you see a three or five or 10% increase – that’s a drastic increase. If you go from 25% to 35% – that’s a success.”
One special education teacher attending the study session also offered strong praise for the instructional coaches. “I would not have been successful without the help of our instructional coach at the high school. It’s a struggle for our kids to meet the proficiency level. But the growth and encouragement I got was so important. I think those are invaluable positions to help the teachers – and the students.”
Her students ended up recording some the highest growth rates in the school.
Underwood stood her ground. “I don’t know what needs to be changed – but after nine years I just don’t feel we’re where we need to be. I’m not saying I’m against instructional coaches – I’m just saying something needs to be changed.”
“If you’re relying on us to be the experts – then why do you not trust us with what we believe is the appropriate staffing?” asked Gibson.
“For me personally – you’re not proving that having instructional coaches is working 100 percent.”
Instructional Coach Nicole Ward said, “I look at the data. I meet with the teacher. What Barb wants is to look at whether the scores went up because we have instructional coaches – but that’s not something we can prove.”
Board member Audrey Hogue observed, “Nicole does have 90% in every single category.”
But new board member Katy Taylor interjected, “instructional coaches as a group have not performed.”
However, another teacher also offered strong support for the instructional coaches. She said that she had low student scores and went to a different curriculum director for help. “I said, what is your plan to help me become a better teacher – it was my first year of teaching. And she said, I’m not coming to the high school. I’m not comfortable going there. And I went to the principal at the time and I said, ‘what is the plan to make me a better teacher.’ And he said, ‘we don’t have a plan for you.’ And I went to my instructional coach – and he said ‘I’m going to help you.’
“Because my instructional coach hung with me, my scores went up drastically the following year. That same person has always been with me. So I say, wow, we really need that position. I wouldn’t be the teacher I’ve become if I didn’t have that support,” she concluded.
