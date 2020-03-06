Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham reminds voters who are registered as Democrats and plan to take part in this month’s Presidential Preference Election, Friday, March 6 is the deadline to request an early ballot. Bingham and her staff already mailed 5,860 early ballots to registered voters — and of those, just 1,100 had been returned as of press time.
Request yours by Friday or stop by one of the early voting locations, such as the Gila County recorder’s office in Payson, during regular business hours.
The Gila County recorder’s office recommends mailing your ballot by March 11 so it will arrive ahead of the election. The deadline to turn in your early ballot is 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 — this must be done in person as postmarks for that time will not be accepted.
Are you registered to vote? With an Arizona driver’s license or voter ID card you can verify your registration conveniently online — or register as a voter, if you aren’t already at servicearizona.com.
Voters not already on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) are welcome to call the Gila County recorder’s office at 928-402-8731 or 800-291-4452 to request a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed to you.
Like and follow facebook.com/gilacountyrecorder for election updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!