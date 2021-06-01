State lawmakers are moving quickly to put the finishing touches on a $13 billion budget that features a $2 billion income tax cut skewed toward high-income taxpayers.
Education advocates are mounting a last-ditch effort to boost spending on education, pointing out that Arizona still has among the nation’s biggest class sizes, lowest high school graduation rates, lowest teacher salaries and lowest per-student spending levels. Arizona spends about $8,200 per K-12 student, compared to a national average of about $15,500.
The state ended up collecting more sales and income tax than expected, despite the pandemic. The state has also benefited from billions in federal COVID stimulus funding. As a result, the originally projected $2 billion deficit turned into a surplus of between $2 billion and $4 billion.
The nearly $2 billion income tax cut is billed as a “flat tax” set at 2.5% for most Arizonans. However, the proposal would not eliminate deductions — a feature of a true flat tax approach. The proposal would cap the income tax rate at 4.5% for taxpayers making more than $250,000 for an individual and $500,000 for a couple. This takes into account the requirements of the voter-approved Proposition 208, which imposed a 3.5% surcharge on the tax rate for upper income taxpayers. Even so, the state would have to kick in about $350 million from the general fund to make up the difference in the money Proposition 208 generates under the current system. Several state lawmakers have joined in a lawsuit seeking to overturn Proposition 208.
Former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer opposed the income tax cut, suggesting lawmakers return a portion of the surplus as a one-time tax rebate. The state’s Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the legislature to impose any new tax, which means the cut in the rates would be permanent and almost impossible to undo in the future.
Education advocates have urged voters to contact lawmakers to oppose the big decrease in the income tax, which remains popular with most voters, according to recent opinion polls.
Education advocates are also pleading with the legislature to undo proposed cuts in education funding based on a pandemic-related drop in K-12 district school enrollment. The Arizona School Boards Association calculates that the state is still $4 billion behind in restoring cuts from the 2008 recession, including $1 billion in delayed school money pushed from one fiscal year into the next and more than $1 billion in unfunded capital improvements.
The 2008 recession slashed state revenues by a third due to the state’s heavy reliance on the volatile sales tax. Not only did Arizona make the deepest education spending cuts in the nation, the state ended up essentially mortgaging state-owned buildings to avoid effective bankruptcy. The income tax rate cut would further increase the state’s reliance on the sales tax, which can plunge in economic downturns.
Arizona is not a low-tax state with our sales and income taxes. A number of states get by with no income taxes at all. And high income tax states like CA do not necessarily achieve better education outcomes.
Higher income earners pay far more in taxes than everyone else, both in total amount and proportional share. The lower half of income earners pay very little to no income taxes at all. So, yes, a cut will benefit those who pay taxes, not those who do not contribute.
A reduction in income taxes will end up spurning more consumer spending, in turn increasing sales tax receipts and creating more jobs. A win-win.
