Education and child advocacy groups are gearing up to marshal support in the state’s deadlocked budget battle.
Newly elected Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal included about $273 million in new education spending and effectively killed the dramatically expanded private school tuition voucher program.
However, Republicans said it had no chance of passing the legislature, where Republicans have a one-vote margin in both the House and the Senate.
Instead, Republicans pushed for a “skinny” budget – which essentially preserves the state’s current $2 billion surplus by continuing most government programs without any increases. One exception remains a $183 million increase in spending for school districts’ capital needs – after years of refusing to fund a court-mandated formula.
The skinny budget suffered a setback this week when a single House Republican blocked its adoption. Rep. Liz Harris joined all the House Democrats in voting against the Republican continuation budget. She said she would not vote for any budget until the state held a new election, maintaining that the 2022 election was fraudulent – in part because the Republican candidate for treasurer received more votes than the Republican candidates for governor, senator or attorney general.
The Democratic governor and the Republican legislative leadership have so far focused on criticizing one another for not negotiating rather than actually scheduling face to face meetings.
The legislature’s “skinny” budget eliminates all one-time spending increases, which accounted for most of the spending increases included in Hobbs’ budget. The skinny budget does include a school funding increase based on enrollment increases and money to provide matches for federal grants.
So in the meantime, the Children’s Action Alliance and the Arizona Center for Economic Progress have put out an appeal to voters to lobby lawmakers to support key items in Hobbs’ proposed spending plan.
That includes:
• Kids Care Expansion: Expand state insurance coverage for children from two times of the poverty level to three times, providing coverage to nearly 40,000 additional children. Studies show children with health insurance are more likely to graduate high school earn higher wages and have healthy children themselves.
• Teacher Shortage: Create Task Force to study ways to keep more teachers in the profession in the face of a critical teacher shortage.
• Dual Enrollment: Hobbs’ budget included $21 million to pay for dual enrollment college courses for high school students. The state would pay $50 per credit hour for up to six hours for freshmen and sophomores and 12 hours for juniors and seniors. In Payson, the Aspire Arizona Foundation is already raising money to support a thriving dual-enrollment program in partnership with EAC Payson.
• Arizona Promise Program: Adds $40 million to the $20 million program to cover tuition costs for first-time enrollees at any of the state’s three public universities. The program could cover tuition costs for “dreamers,” children who grew up in the U.S. although their parents had not legally immigrated.
• University Economic Programs: Provides $31 million for the three state universities to support high-demand subjects like engineering, health, mining and space defense.
• Broadband: Provides $70 million to improve broadband connections in state facilities, state parks and schools.
• School Facilities: Provides $332 million for building renewal, $141 million for new school buildings and $32 million for new schools – as well as $1 million for facilities inspections. Courts ruled that the state’s old property tax dependent system of school funding created unconstitutional differences in spending between rich districts and poor ones – especially in rural areas. Lawmakers refused to fund anything besides emergency repairs for more than a decade, resulting in a multi-billion-dollar backlog in school capital needs.
