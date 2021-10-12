Election integrity presentation

State Senator Wendy Rogers presents an update on Election Integrity from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.

Lunch is provided by the Rim Country Republican Club at 11 a.m. in Rumsey Park, ramada 5, 400 N. McLane Road. Contact Nancy Cox at 472-1172 or Hallie Overman-Jackman at 238-0091 for details.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

