Between all the Democratic debates, candidates coming to town to talk, telephone calls and campaign emails you’d think election season never ended. It really doesn’t. But now it has officially arrived in Arizona with the early ballots for the Democratic Party Presidential Preference Election showing up in the mail and a variety of deadlines looming.
Presidential
Preference Election:
Sample Ballots Mailed:
March 6
Last Day to Request an Early Ballot:
March 6
Last Day to Vote Early in Person:
March 13
PPE Election Day: March 17
Other elections
Area candidates are facing their own deadlines. They can start filing their nomination petitions Monday, March 9, but only can submit them for a month. The last day to turn in the petitions is Monday, April 6.
Speaking of area candidates — there are likely to be a lot of them.
Gila County has 10 seats up for election: Superior Court judge Division 1, all three supervisors, the county attorney, assessor, treasurer, county school superintendent, recorder and sheriff. Mayoral and council elections will be held for all incorporated cities and towns within Gila County and precinct committeeman posts.
Fire, water and sanitary districts also have governing board seats up for election.
There are upcoming elections for area school boards too. Payson, Pine and Young school districts each have three seats up for election. The Tonto Basin Unified School District has four seats to be filled. Additionally voters will select representatives to serve on the Gila County Community College District Board.
Statements of interest in seeking county offices have been filed by:
• Superior Court Judge — incumbent Bryan Chambers, Republican
• Dist. 1 Supervisor — incumbent Tommie Martin, Republican; Michael Armstead, Republican; Hallie Overman-Jackman, Republican
• Dist. 2 Supervisor — incumbent Tim Humphrey, Republican; Fred Barcon, Democrat
• Dist. 3 Supervisor — incumbent Woody Cline, Republican; Bernadette Ann Kniffin, Democrat
• Sheriff — incumbent Adam Shepherd, Republican; Ronald Hanse, Republican; Richard Shaw, Republican; Darrell Stubbs, Republican
• Superintendent of Schools — incumbent Roy Sandoval, Republican; Melodee Hobbs, Democrat
• Treasurer — incumbent Debra Savage, Democrat; Monica Wohlforth, Republican
Only the incumbents have filed statements for the following county seats: assessor, Joseph Williams, Republican; attorney, Bradley Beauchamp, Republican; recorder, Sadie Jo Bingham, Republican.
The Payson Town Council seats up for election are that of mayor and the council positions held by Steve Smith, Janell Sterner and Barbara Underwood. As reported in the Friday, Feb. 28 edition of the Roundup, incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey and incumbent Councilor Janell Sterner along with Dave Golembewski and Deborah Rose have so far submitted statements of interest for the Payson Town Council. Incumbents Smith and Underwood had not made a submission as of press time.
The seats up for election on the Star Valley Town Council are those of Mayor Gary Coon and Councilors Bobby Davis and Belle McDaniel.
Barbara Underwood, Michelle Marinelli and Sheila DeSchaaf hold the Payson school board seats up for election.
Board seats for the Northern Gila County Sanitary District to be filled are held by Sheila DeSchaaf, Shirley Dye and Patrick Underwood.
Other dates
Primary Election
Voter registration deadline:
July 6
Early Voting Begins: July 8
Sample Ballots Mailed: July 24
Last Day to Request an Early Ballot: July 24
Last Day to Vote Early in Person: July 31
Primary Election Day:
Aug. 4
General Election
Voter registration deadline:
Oct. 5
Early Voting Begins: Oct. 7
Sample Ballots Mailed: Oct. 23
Last Day to Request an Early Ballot: Oct. 23
Last Day to Vote Early in Person: Oct. 30
General Election Day:
Nov. 3
